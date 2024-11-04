Quitting smoking is a major accomplishment, but it can come with withdrawal symptoms that vary in intensity and duration based on the individual and how long they smoked.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently made headlines by announcing his decision to quit smoking, a habit he once confessed to indulging in at a staggering rate of up to 100 cigarettes a day. The beloved "King Khan," who celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, discussed this significant lifestyle change during a recent meet-and-greet event, where he candidly shared his experiences with fans.

In a clip that quickly went viral on social media, Shah Rukh opened up about the unexpected challenges he faced after quitting smoking. He expressed his surprise at feeling breathless, stating, "Mujhe laga tha ki I will not feel so breathless, but abhi bhi feel kar raha hu" (I thought I wouldn't feel breathless after quitting smoking, but I still do). Despite the discomfort, he remains optimistic, adding, "Inshallah, woh bhi theek ho jayega" (God willing, that too will get better).

Quitting smoking is a major accomplishment, but it can come with withdrawal symptoms that vary in intensity and duration based on the individual and how long they smoked. Common withdrawal symptoms include:

Breathlessness: As experienced by Shah Rukh Khan, many individuals report feeling short of breath as their lungs begin to heal and clear out accumulated toxins from smoking.

Cravings: Strong urges to smoke can occur, making it challenging for individuals to resist the temptation to relapse.

Mood Changes: Withdrawal can lead to irritability, anxiety, and mood swings as the body adjusts to the absence of nicotine.

Sleep Disturbances: Many quitters experience insomnia or disrupted sleep patterns, making it harder to feel rested.

Increased Appetite: Some people may find themselves feeling hungrier or craving unhealthy foods as their body seeks comfort during the adjustment period.

