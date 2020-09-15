Serum Institute's big announcement on coronavirus vaccine, here's when you will get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Many big companies in the world are engaged in making Vaccine for the Coronavirus pandemic. Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, has said that the corona vaccine will not be available to everyone very soon.

According to ZEE NEWS, Adar Poonawala said this in an interview to a newspaper about the corona vaccine. This statement by Poonawala has given a big blow to the expectations regarding the corona vaccine because it was believed that the vaccine would be available by the end of this year.

The Chief of the Serum Institute of India said that a fully competent corona vaccine will reach every person worldwide by the end of the year 2024.

Adar Poonawala said that the pharma companies are not increasing the capacity of production to make vaccines rapidly to this vaccine available to the world population in a very short time. For the vaccine to reach every person in the world we will have to wait 4 to 5 years.

Earlier Poonawala had said that if the coronavirus vaccine would be shot to dose vaccine, as is the case with smallpox and rotavirus, then the world would need 15 billion doses of it.

The Serum Institute is working with 5 international companies to develop the coronavirus vaccine. These companies also include AstraZeneca and Novavax. The company may also join the Gamaleya Research Institute in Russia for the production of the Sputnik vaccine. The institute is producing 1 billion doses of which 50 percent will come to India.

The firm has signed an agreement with AstraZeneca to sell the vaccine for 68 countries at $ 3 for the Corona vaccine. There is an agreement with Novavax for 92 countries as well.

In April, Poonawala ordered 600 million small bottles of glass and other items for mass manufacture of the coronavirus vaccine.