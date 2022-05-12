Serious Covid-19 patients show some symptoms two years after infection: Lancet study

File photo

While scientists are still researching the effects of long Covid-19 in patients, a recent study by The Lancet Respiratory Medicine states that people who suffered from serious Covid infection can show symptoms of the virus for as long as two years.

The study by the medical journal The Lancet states that people with serious Covid-19 are likely to show one or more symptoms of the virus as long as two years after getting infected during the outbreak. The evidence suggests that Covid-19 can have a long-term effect on the health of a person.

The summary of the medical study states, “Regardless of initial disease severity, COVID-19 survivors had longitudinal improvements in physical and mental health, with most returning to their original work within 2 years; however, the burden of symptomatic sequelae remained fairly high.”

NEW—Two years after infection, half of people hospitalised with #COVID19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests. Read in @LancetRespirMed: https://t.co/AP1sdkAcCG pic.twitter.com/X2TNYuJtix — The Lancet (@TheLancet) May 11, 2022

The Lancet research further states, “COVID-19 survivors had a remarkably lower health status than the general population at 2 years. The study findings indicate that there is an urgent need to explore the pathogenesis of long COVID and develop effective interventions to reduce the risk of long COVID.”

The medical journal has said that Covid-19 can have a long-lasting effect on the organs and internal systems of those who were infected with the virus. It also insisted on the need to research more about the prevention of long Covid in patients.

In its official summary, the study states, “Long Covid-19 could persistently last to 2 years after acute infection, indicating that ongoing longitudinal follow-up is urgently needed to better characterise the natural history of long Covid-19 and to establish when Covid-19 survivors will fully recover.”

Lancet also insisted that further studies about the virus should further explore the pathogenesis of long coronavirus and develop effective intervention strategies to reduce the risk of long Covid.

The Covid-19 pandemic initially hit the world in 2020 and has infected nearly 52 crore people across the globe. The pandemic has further led to around 62.6 lakh deaths due to Covid infection, and the potential threat of a fourth wave is still persisting in some countries.

READ | North Korea declares ‘severe national emergency’ after detecting first Covid-19 case