Sendha Namak: Know why switching to rock salt is beneficial for health

Most people do not know what is rock salt. People make the mistake of considering it just a stone and ignore its benefits. Whereas, rock salt is known for its properties and health benefits. Due to its cooling effect, rock salt helps in removing pitta dosha. The chemical name of Rock Salt is Sodium Chloride, whose molecular formula is NaCl. Rock salt has been given the status of the best salt. It is more beneficial than the rest of the salt.

How is rock salt made?

No technology or chemical is used to make rock salt. Rock salt is completely natural, that is why this salt is considered best in terms of health. Rock salt is formed when salt water from the sea or lake releases coloured crystals of sodium chloride.

What are the benefits of eating rock salt?

Rock salt has the most importance in Ayurveda. Which is the alternative medicine system of India. According to this tradition, rock salt provides many health benefits, such as treating cold and cough, as well as relieving digestive problems. You may be surprised that the claims about the benefits of rock salt have been proven by science. Know what are the benefits of rock salt:

1. Rock salt is beneficial for gums

Bleeding gums is a serious matter. For this, make a mixture of 1 teaspoon of rock salt, Triphala powder and neem powder. Massage the gums with this mixture and then rinse with water. The quantity of the mixture should not be more than a pinch.

2. Rock salt strengthens the digestive system

Rock salt is beneficial in abdominal pain, gas, abdominal cramps etc. It corrects digestion. Eating rock salt in food improves appetite. Rock salt reduces the amount of acid in the stomach. Removes the problem of heartburn. You can drink lassi mixed with rock salt and fresh mint leaves in summer.

3. Rock salt is beneficial in reducing weight

According to Ayurveda, rock salt acts as a fat burner. It improves metabolism in the body and reduces appetite. Rock salt also helps in removing dead fat cells from the body.

4. Rock salt destroys stomach worms

Rock salt is very effective in killing stomach worms. Taking rock salt with lemon juice kills stomach worms and cures vomiting.

5. Rock salt removes the problem of joints

Rock salt is beneficial in relieving joint pain and stiffness. Make a bundle of a cup of rock salt and heat it. If you are able to bear the heat, keep it on the affected area and roast it for 4-5 minutes. By doing this, you can get relief from joint pain in a few days.

