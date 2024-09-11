Twitter
Health

Selena Gomez reveals she can’t have children: How mental health impacts pregnancy

Studies have shown that mental health problems such as depression and anxiety can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 11, 2024, 09:13 AM IST

Selena Gomez reveals she can’t have children: How mental health impacts pregnancy
Selena Gomez's recent disclosure about her mental health challenges and their impact on her ability to have children highlights a crucial issue: the significant effects of mental health on pregnancy and child health. Studies show that mental health problems can lead to complications during pregnancy and affect a child's development. Gomez's story emphasizes the importance of addressing mental health concerns and seeking support to ensure both maternal and child well-being.

Impact on pregnancy and child development

Studies have shown that mental health problems such as depression and anxiety can increase the risk of complications during pregnancy. For instance, research published in JAMA Network Open found that women with depression are more likely to experience preterm birth and other complications like preeclampsia and gestational diabetes. The hormonal imbalances and stress associated with mental health disorders can disrupt normal pregnancy processes, leading to these adverse outcomes.

Moreover, prenatal exposure to maternal mental health issues can affect fetal development. A meta-analysis in The Lancet Psychiatry indicated that maternal depression and anxiety are linked to developmental delays and behavioral problems in children. High levels of stress hormones, such as cortisol, can impact the fetus's brain development, potentially leading to long-term cognitive and emotional challenges.

Long-term effects 

Postnatal mental health also plays a crucial role in child development. Research published in Pediatrics demonstrates that untreated postpartum depression can interfere with maternal-infant bonding and affect the child's social and emotional development. The quality of maternal care is essential for the child's well-being, and mental health issues can disrupt this vital connection.

Addressing mental health concerns through effective treatment and support is crucial. Regular screenings and interventions during and after pregnancy can help manage these issues, ultimately benefiting both the mother and the child. Selena Gomez's experience highlights the need for awareness and support in managing mental health during pregnancy.

 

