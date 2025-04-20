Digital technology has penetrated deeply in our lifestyles which we have adopted completely in our everyday life. Be it office work, education, entertainment digital space has become part of our living. However, this lifestyle has become an addiction as most of us tend to use digital devices everywhere we go and in everything we do. This not only has a negative effect on our time but also on our health and it leads us to become more dependent on such devices and technology. In recent times, people have started using mobile phones in toilets/washrooms.

Using phones in toilet leads to various diseases

This habit of taking our phones everywhere, even toilet, leads to serious illness which can damage multiple areas of our body. It has also been noticed that we spend most of the time looking at our phones and scrolling inside toilet. We don't realise how dangerous this can be for our health. Dr Kunal Sood, MD has taken to social media to address this health issue by suggesting some steps to prevent the diseases caused by using phones in toilet and the correct posture while sitting in the toilet.

Dr Kunal Sood stated that spending more time in the toilet than required combined with using mobile phone can lead to serious diseases like hemorrhoids, also called piles, constipation, and kidney-related issues. Sitting on the toilet seat for long puts a sustained pressure on the veins around the anus. This is a crucial time for this regular activity, and if people are distracted by phones at this time, this pressure increases which leads to such diseases.

Moreover, some people sit for so long that the toilet starts to feel like a comfortable place to them. However, this affects the natural bowel movement of the stomach.

Right sitting position in a toilet

On his Instagram post, Dr Kunal listed out five ways to prevent Hemorrhoids.

-Limit Time to 5–10 minutes on the toilet when you can.

-Avoid Straining: Don’t force bowel movements. If you’re constipated, consider dietary changes or stool softeners.

-Use Proper Posture: Keep your knees slightly elevated (e.g., using a footstool) to promote easier bowel movements.

-Fiber and Hydration: Ensure a high-fiber diet and adequate hydration to prevent constipation and ease bowel movements.

-Stay Active: Avoid prolonged sitting in general, as it can increase the risk of hemorrhoids