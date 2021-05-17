Scientists find genes leading to high risk of COVID-19 infection

Scientists have decoded genes that increase the chances of contracting COVID-19. According to the IANS report, scientists have found genes that put certain people at high chances of contracting the virus and developing severe COVID-19.

According to the research, having genetic risk variants in the ABO gene could have chances of causing COVID-19. DNA is considered a big, complex molecule, it is difficult to pinpoint the exact gene which can develop COVID-19. The team found that people carrying certain genetic variants for SLC6A20, ERMP1, FCER1G, and CA11 have a significantly higher risk of contracting COVID-19

Ana Hernandez Cordero, a postdoctoral fellow with the Centre for Heart Lung Innovation, University of British Columbia said that we can figure out which genes are developing the relationship with COVID-19 by combining COVID-19 genetic information with gene expression and proteomic datasets.

During the presentation at the ATS 2021 International Conference, the researcher said individuals should be more cautious during the pandemic. These genes can be a good marker for disease as well as potential drug targets.

The researchers have analysed that most of the genes identified have already been linked with respiratory disease. As ERMP1 has been linked to asthma. CA11 may also elevate COVID-19 risk for people with diabetes.

Also read COVAXIN effective against coronavirus strains found in India and UK, reveals study

Hernandez also said that, through genomic information, genes have been identified that are related to Covid-19. Also, we found that the ABO gene is a significant risk factor for Covid-19. Of particular note was the relationship between the blood group ABO and Covid-19 risk.

The team said that’s the role of these genes in the immune response to viral infections and mounting evidence suggests that these candidates and their role in Covid-19 should be further investigated.