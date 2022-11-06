Sattvic diet: Know the benefits and how it helps you lose weight

Photo: Pixabay

The kind of food we eat plays an important role in determining our overall health. Ayurveda says, food acts as fuel to our bodies. As the nature of the food will be, it has an effect on the body on the same basis. Various types of food items are mentioned in Ayurveda, it has been told about tamasic, rajasic and sattvic food. In this, a sattvic diet is considered the most beneficial for health. The name of a sattvic diet is derived from the Sanskrit word sattva which means pure, that is, this type of food is considered very beneficial depending on the purity of the diet.

From reducing weight to keeping the body healthy, the habit of consuming a sattvic diet is considered to be particularly beneficial. Sattvic foods are light and nutritious and are easily digested. From dairy products to fruits, vegetables, grains, spices and nuts, they are considered part of a sattvic diet.

Benefits of sattvic diet

There are many benefits of consuming a sattvic diet. Consuming it regularly can be especially beneficial for reducing weight, keeping digestion better as well as keeping the brain healthy and fit. It is especially helpful for you in removing the wastes from the body, supplying the necessary nutrients and keeping the body fit. This is the reason why health experts emphasize the consumption of healthy and nutritious things for all people.

Sattvic diet for weight loss?

Ayurveda experts say, the foods included in the sattvic diet are helpful in reducing weight naturally. The emphasis is on the limited use of oil and fat items to prepare sattvic food. It is recommended to eat raw/light-boiled fruits and vegetables. Along with keeping digestion fine, they prevent the accumulation of excess fat in the body, which helps in keeping the weight under control.

What to eat to lose weight?

The sattvic diet is based on the consumption of whole, nutritious foods including vegetables, fruits, beans and nuts. Consuming nutrient-rich foods helps promote overall health by providing your body with protein, healthy fats, fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, which are essential for proper bodily function. According to experts, increasing the amount of fiber and plant-based foods in the diet can help in weight loss.