SARS-CoV-2 virus can cause heart failure even after a year of infection; study

While the world is still recovering from the damage that covid-19 pandemic had done, scientists have discovered that people who were positive for covid-19 are at a higher risk of developing inflammation of the heart muscle, blood clots, abnormal heart rhythms, stroke, heart attack, or heart failure for at least a year.

According to the report of PTI, University of Maryland, Baltimore, US, has found the mechanism behind the toxic effect the virus has on the heart tissue that may cause serious heart problems.

Although scientists have already developed vaccines and medications to lessen the severity of coronavirus, they do not protect the heart or other organs from the damage that could be done by even a mild Covid-19 infection.

The scientists used a drug to reverse the toxic effects of the SARS-CoV-2 virus protein on the heart. The most toxic SARS-CoV-2 protein, according to a previous study is Nsp6.

"Our research shows that individual SARS-CoV-2 proteins can each do major damage to specific tissues in the body — similar to what has been found for other viruses like HIV and Zika," news agency PTI quoted senior author Zhe Han.

"To treat patients in the long run, we must first understand the mechanism behind what is causing the disease. By identifying these processes of injury in each tissue, we can test drugs to see whether any can reverse this damage; those drugs that show promise can then be further tested in clinical research studies," Han said.

Last year, Han and his team identified the most toxic SARS-CoV-2 proteins in studies using fruit flies and human cells. They found a drug 'selinexor' reduced the toxicity of one of these proteins, but not the other one, known as Nsp6, according to the study.

Next, the study said, they found that the Nsp6 protein hijacked the fruit fly's cells in its heart to turn on the glycolysis process, which enables cells to burn the sugar glucose for energy. Typically, heart cells use fatty acids as an energy source, but switch over to sugar metabolism during heart failure as these cells to try to repair the damaged tissue.

The team then blocked sugar metabolism in fruit flies and mouse heart cells using the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2DG). They found that the drug reduced the heart and mitochondria damage caused by the Nsp6 viral protein, the study said.

"So, we predict this drug that changes the metabolism in the heart back to what it was before infection would be bad for the virus, by both cutting off its energy supply and eliminating the pieces it needs to replicate," Han said.

The researchers said that fortunately 2DG is inexpensive and is used regularly in laboratory research. Although 2DG has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat disease, the drug is currently in clinical trials for treatment of COVID-19 in India, the study said.



The researchers also found the Nsp6 protein did added damage by disrupting the cell's powerhouse, called the mitochondria, which produces energy from sugar metabolism.