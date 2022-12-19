Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Saffron water: Give yourself a health boost with Kesar pani this winter season

If you start drinking saffron tea for this pain, you will get a lot of relief in winter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 02:47 PM IST

Saffron water: Give yourself a health boost with Kesar pani this winter season
Representational image

Everyone drinks saffron milk, but have you ever had saffron tea, if not, then do know the benefits of saffron tea once. As soon as you hear the benefits of saffron tea, you will start drinking this tea from today itself. Saffron is also considered very beneficial for health. Consuming this in winter also keeps your body warm. Doctors also recommend drinking saffron milk daily in cold weather. Also, many women have a lot of pain during menstruation, due to which they keep on suffering from pain. If you start drinking saffron tea for this pain, you will get a lot of relief in winter.

Here are the benefits of saffron tea

Try saffron tea this winter

This time in winter, you should also leave normal tea at home and start drinking saffron tea. There are many benefits of drinking this tea. Drinking saffron tea can provide relief from the pain caused by women. Drinking a cup of hot saffron tea during periods not only gives you energy but also gives you relief from pain. Along with this, it is also very effective in controlling the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome free from saffron tea. So, if you also have the problem of pain during periods, then make and drink saffron tea at home. Keep in mind that never drink saffron tea in excess, otherwise, it can also cause harm.

This way you can make tea at home

To keep the body healthy and to protect from cold, prepare saffron tea at home. To make this, first, take about 7 pieces of saffron in hot water and keep it soaked. Along with this, soak raisins in a bowl as well. Now put water in a soaking pan on the gas, after the water starts boiling add tea leaves and sugar to it and boil it well. When it boils, turn off the gas, now filter this tea and keep it aside. After this, add chopped almonds, cardamom, soaked raisins and cinnamon powder to the same vessel and boil it. Add soaked saffron and its water to it. Just at home, your tasty tea with saffron is ready. If you want to make saffron tea in another way, you can put 3-4 threads of saffron in 1 glass of milk or water, boil it for a few minutes, filter it and put it in a glass and add organic honey, just like this, saffron tea will be made.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Streaming This Week: From Bimbisara to Four More Shots Please 3, OTT releases to binge-watch over Diwali weekend
Sexy and hot reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul go viral
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's bold photos are proof of her fiery beauty
In Pics: Not just Urfi Javed, these 5 social media sensations are breaking the internet with bold photos
Bhediya, Drishyam 2, Phone Bhoot, Yashoda, Uunchai: Movies releasing in November
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 548 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 19
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.