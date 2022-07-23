Search icon
Rising trend of swine flu cases in Maharashtra: Know symptoms, treatment of the disease

Maharashtra logged 142 cases of swine flu and seven deaths from the infection between January 1 and July 21 this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 01:26 PM IST

File Photo | Representational

The Maharashtra health department on Friday flagged “a rising trend of swine flu (Influenza A H1N1) cases” in some parts of the state. A report informed that the state has logged 142 cases of swine flu between January 1 and July 21 this year. It also recorded seven deaths from the infection during the period. 

Of all the cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai accounts for most (43) cases, followed by Pune (23), Palghar (22), Nashik (17), Nagpur and Kolhapur (14 cases in each), Thane city (7) and Kalyan (2). Three deaths were logged in Kolhapur while Thane city and Pune saw two fatalities each. Before this, Mumbai had recorded zero swine flu cases for three years. 

Report of swine flu has also surfaced from another state. A man from Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district tested positive for swine flu on Thursday and is being treated at a Kanpur hospital. The patient’s family has been directed to isolate.

Swine flu - Symptoms, treatment

Swine influenza, caused by H1N1 virus, is a respiratory disease. It’s symptoms include sore throat, runny nose, cough, nausea, vomiting, head and body ache, fatigue, diarrhea, watery eyes.  

In terms of treatment, swine flu illness has no specific medication. The treatment is on the basis of symptoms, which includes hydration, painkillers, fever medicine and rest.  

Antiviral medication may be prescribed in the early days in some cases to reduce severity and symptoms. 

A swine flu infection usually subsides in 3-7 but could extend to 10 days in some patients. 

(With inputs from agencies)

