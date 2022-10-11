Rising air pollution triggers lung damage: Here are ways to safeguard yourself

Photo: Representational

One of the severe issues faced by humans is the increasing level of pollutants in the air. In India, particularly, in the national capital, air pollution levels rise rapidly in the winter due to various factors including stubble burning.

Air pollution is resulting into causing major diseases including stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, trachea, bronchus and lung cancers, aggravated asthma and lower respiratory infections. It is severely damaging the lungs and heart.

Read: Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood

Inhaling air pollutants can irritate your airways and cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episodes, and pain. In addition, exposure to pollution puts one at risk for lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and in extreme cases, premature death.

Here are some ways to reduce lung damage caused by air pollution: