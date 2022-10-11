Search icon
Rising air pollution triggers lung damage: Here are ways to safeguard yourself

Here are some ways to reduce lung damage caused by air pollution.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:59 PM IST

Photo: Representational

One of the severe issues faced by humans is the increasing level of pollutants in the air. In India, particularly, in the national capital, air pollution levels rise rapidly in the winter due to various factors including stubble burning.  

Air pollution is resulting into causing major diseases including stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, trachea, bronchus and lung cancers, aggravated asthma and lower respiratory infections. It is severely damaging the lungs and heart. 

Inhaling air pollutants can irritate your airways and cause shortness of breath, coughing, wheezing, asthma episodes, and pain. In addition, exposure to pollution puts one at risk for lung cancer, heart attacks, stroke, and in extreme cases, premature death. 

 

Here are some ways to reduce lung damage caused by air pollution:

  • Reducing outdoor activities like exercise and sports in the early mornings is a better choice.
  • Try to avoid using candlesticks (aggarbatti/dhoop) and supplement it with a ghree lamp
  • Avoid sweeping/mopping in the morning; it will re-suspend all settled particles in the air, so it's better to use wet mopping that too with warm water and add a pinch of bicarbonate of soda in it
  • Avoid burning anything in the open. 

 

