HomeHealth

HEALTH

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about considering egg freezing as she plans her future. Exploring the paths that lead to a balanced work-life and still keeping the option of being a mother open, she is at the age of 33. The talk of the town has been her statements, which have incited modern family planning and women’s choices.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 01:48 PM IST

Rhea Chakraborty at 33 considers freezing her eggs, calls it ‘such a weird…’: Know what it means
Why is she considering egg freezing?

Rhea said that she went to a reproductive health doctor in order to get more information about the egg freezing procedure. She also stated that at the age of 33, she is conscious of her fertility timeline but would rather concentrate on her career and personal objectives during this period. The process of freezing eggs makes it possible for her and other women to hold the eggs for a later time, which is more advantageous for them in terms of deciding the motherhood period, as they have more time and flexibility.

Views on marriage and societal pressure:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Rhea, in her conversation, also touched upon the topic of marriage. She expressed that she is not rushing into marriage and would not mind the marriage in her 40s or even later. She pointed out that a lot of women consider the society's expectations for them to juggle career and motherhood as pressure, and that egg freezing is one of the options available to them, which enables managing the pressure and at the same time making their life planning easier.

Understanding egg freezing:

Egg freezing is a process wherein a woman’s oocytes are taken and preserved for later use. Although it does not assure a pregnancy, it allows the women to have the baby at a later date, which may be of great advantage to those women whose priorities are career, education or personal aspirations. According to professionals, it is an absolutely safe procedure that is frequently used by women wanting to put off pregnancy without having to give up their chance of being mothers.

Rhea's decision to freeze her eggs and her frankness about it have opened the very important dialogue about women's reproductive choices and life planning in the present time. Her case demonstrates that modern women are finding ways to negotiate the different aspects of their lives, such as careers, personal development and family planning, proving that the time of the mothers can be well coordinated and not just hectic.

