How to reverse fatty liver disease? Know foods to avoid, lifestyle habits | Photo: File

Whether or not alcohol is a factor, the standard treatment for fatty liver disease is losing weight through diet and exercise. In general, meals that prevent cell damage, improve the body's usage of insulin, or reduce inflammation can benefit the condition's recovery.

Foods to fight fatty liver disease

This dietary pattern combines the kinds of foods that help reduce fat in your liver: healthy fats, antioxidants, and complex carbohydrates. Foods to incorporate into a diet:

Seafood and fish

Fruits

whole grains

Olive oil, nuts, and vegetables

Avocados

Legumes

Foods to avoid

Avoid saturated fats since they cause your liver to accumulate more fatty deposits. Except for lean white meat, this includes poultry, full-fat cheese, yoghurt (except low-fat), red meat, fried and baked dishes prepared in palm or coconut oil. And sweets, ordinary soda, and other foods with added sugars.

How to reverse fatty liver disease?

Supplements and antioxidants for a healthy liver

When nutrients are not broken down properly, cells are harmed. Your liver may begin to accumulate fat as a result. However, substances referred to as antioxidants can aid in defending cells against this harm. Green tea, coffee, raw garlic, berries in particular, fruits, vegetables, vitamins, and minerals

1. Stay away from alcohol

If heavy drinking caused your fatty liver disease, you shouldn't drink at all. It may result in worse liver damage. It might be acceptable to occasionally drink if you have NAFLD, but not more frequently than once every two months.Talk with your doctor first.

2. Lose weight

Your liver's fat content could decrease even if you lost just 5% of your body weight. By losing between 7 and 10% of your body weight, you can reduce inflammation and the likelihood of harm to your liver cells. You might even be able to undo some of the harm. Take it slow; half to one kg per week is acceptable. Losing weight quickly could make matters worse.

3. Exercise to maintain a healthy liver

The amount of fat in your liver can actually be reduced by aerobic activity. Strong exercise may also reduce inflammation. Weightlifting and other resistance or strength training exercises can help with fatty liver disease. Aim for mid to high-level strength training three times per week and 30 to 60 minutes or more of mid to high-level aerobic exercise at least five days a week.

4. Manage Diabetes

Follow your doctor's advice when it comes to managing your diabetes. Take your medications as directed, and monitor your blood sugar levels closely.

5. Reduce Cholesterol

You can maintain appropriate levels of triglycerides and cholesterol (blood fats) by taking additional steps to maintain the health of your liver. Eat a balanced, plant-based diet, exercise frequently, and take prescription drugs as directed by your doctor. This may lower your triglyceride and cholesterol levels.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)