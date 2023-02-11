Search icon
Reproductive health: What are the common causes of female infertility?

Factors that can contribute to infertility in women include age, lifestyle factors (such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption), and exposure to certain toxins.

Representational image

Female infertility refers to the inability of a woman to conceive a child or carry a pregnancy to term. There are many possible causes of female infertility, including hormonal imbalances, structural problems with the reproductive system, and underlying health conditions. Other factors that can contribute to infertility in women include age, lifestyle factors (such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption), and exposure to certain toxins.

There are many potential causes of female infertility, some of the most common include:

Ovulation disorders: Infertility can result when the ovaries do not release eggs regularly or do not release eggs that can be fertilized.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS): PCOS is a hormonal disorder that can affect ovulation and lead to infertility.

Endometriosis: This is a condition in which the tissue that normally lines the inside of the uterus grows outside the uterus, which can cause pain and fertility problems.

Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID): PID is an infection of the reproductive organs that can damage the fallopian tubes and cause infertility.

Uterine or cervical abnormalities: Abnormalities in the uterus or cervix can prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the uterus or can cause a miscarriage.

Tubal blockage or damage: Fallopian tube damage or blockage can prevent the egg and sperm from meeting, leading to infertility.

Age-related infertility: A woman's fertility declines with age, particularly after age 35, which can make it more difficult to become pregnant and carry a pregnancy to term.

Hormonal imbalances: Hormonal imbalances can disrupt the menstrual cycle and affect ovulation, leading to infertility.

Thyroid problems: Thyroid problems can disrupt the menstrual cycle and affect ovulation, leading to infertility.

Lifestyle factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, being overweight or underweight, and stress can all negatively impact fertility.

It's important to note that infertility is often caused by a combination of factors, and in some cases, no cause can be identified. If you are having difficulty becoming pregnant, it is important to seek the advice of a healthcare provider.

