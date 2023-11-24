Relief your pain with these Back support

Headlines

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Viral video: DU college girl sets stage on fire with an impressive dance to 'Chokra Jawaan'

Ritesh Mavani unveils exciting lineup: Bollywood star Dev Negi joins melodic journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Give you hair a richness and shineness with these hair oils

Advancing Heart Valve Technology: How Rajesh Kandula is Applying Simulation and FEA

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

7 Super healthy foods

6 simple Indian sprout recipes for weight loss

Benefits of eating garlic on an empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

This Rs 25 crore film starring Shah Rukh Khan was rejected by Aishwarya, Hrithik, six other actors; later collected...

Salman Khan’s picture wearing torn, dirty shoes go viral, fans say ‘this will become fashion now’

Ranbir Kapoor's gun scene in Animal trailer gets trolled for 'ridiculous' VFX: 'Looks like something from a video game'

HomeHealth

Health

Relief your pain with these Back support

Looking for relief from back pain? Check out these back support option that can alleviate discomfort and provide better body posture. Where Amazon has always been a budget-friendly option for various categories. There are few back support that will initially give a long term recovery. Check them out quickly.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 24, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Looking for relief from back pain? Check out these back support option that can alleviate discomfort and provide better body posture. Where Amazon has always been a budget-friendly option for various categories. There are few back support that will initially give a long term recovery. Check them out quickly.

Kossto Rubber belt

Here's an Kossto rubber belt that is an effective way to reduce post delivery belly fat and mild back ache. That optimal compress to the abdomen muscles, solution that you need,

Buy Now on Amazon

Dr Ortho Support belt

Dealing with back problem? Here's an Dr Ortho support belt that will reduce your muscle fatigue and stiffness. You can easily do all your work with wearing it. It improves the blood circulation which helps in fast recovery. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Tynor Lumbo Sacral belt

An ideal support for general use in mild back ache. It corrects your body posture as well as immbobilizes for better healing. Buy Tynor lumbo sacral belt exclusively on Amazon.

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet India's first woman Supreme Court Judge Fathima Beevi, who passed away at 96

    New shocking revelations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra in 'cash-for-query' case, know details

    Dunki or The Archies? Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan which movie is he more excited for, actor replies: 'I think we are...'

    'Ronaldo's diet plan is set by NASA scientists': Former PCB chief Ramiz Raja makes bizarre claim, video viral

    Keep your shoes protected and organised with best shoe bags on Amazon

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

    In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

    In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE