Refined sweeteners: What happens when you ditch sugar from your diet for a week?

Photo: Pexels

Eating too much sugar can seriously affect your health. It affects your heart, brain, and skin. Eating too much sugar leads to weight gain, sharp mood swings, and even addiction. Some nutritionists consider sugar to be even more dangerous than fats and the addiction of cocaine, but we still don't pay enough attention to the amount of sugar we consume every day.

But that doesn’t mean that you should not consume sugar at all. Consuming sugar can also be beneficial if you consume it in a form of natural and unrefined sweeteners, such as fruits.

What would happen if you stopped eating sugar for a week:

1. Lose appetite for sugar: Every time you consume sugar, a hormone comes in there and pushes the sugars down, causing a low blood sugar situation that causes you to crave sugar.

2. Less hungry: It's the sugar that keeps you hungry all the time. Giving up sugar can help stabilize blood sugar.

3. Less fatigue: You will feel less lethargic, especially after eating a meal.

4. Lose excess water and fat: For the first week, you're going to dump a lot of excess water and more fat.

5. Enhanced mood and improved cognitive function: If you ditch refined sugar for a week, then your ability to focus more will increased, your mood will get better and your concentration level will get enhanced.

6. Skin looks better- Not consuming sugar for a week will bring glowing skin with less acne to you.

7. Less stiffness- Less inflammation and less pain.

Few more benefits of quitting sugar:

• Build new enzymes to run the body on fat fuel

• Less inflammation in the arteries

• Growing brain cells

• Clean out a fatty liver

• Better kidney function