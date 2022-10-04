Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Refined sweeteners: What happens when you ditch sugar from your diet for a week?

Some nutritionists consider sugar to be even more dangerous than fats and the addiction of cocaine, but we still don't pay enough attention to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 09:42 PM IST

Refined sweeteners: What happens when you ditch sugar from your diet for a week?
Photo: Pexels

Eating too much sugar can seriously affect your health. It affects your heart, brain, and skin. Eating too much sugar leads to weight gain, sharp mood swings, and even addiction. Some nutritionists consider sugar to be even more dangerous than fats and the addiction of cocaine, but we still don't pay enough attention to the amount of sugar we consume every day.

But that doesn’t mean that you should not consume sugar at all. Consuming sugar can also be beneficial if you consume it in a form of natural and unrefined sweeteners, such as fruits.

What would happen if you stopped eating sugar for a week:

1. Lose appetite for sugar: Every time you consume sugar, a hormone comes in there and pushes the sugars down, causing a low blood sugar situation that causes you to crave sugar.

2. Less hungry: It's the sugar that keeps you hungry all the time. Giving up sugar can help stabilize blood sugar.

3. Less fatigue: You will feel less lethargic, especially after eating a meal.

4. Lose excess water and fat: For the first week, you're going to dump a lot of excess water and more fat.

5. Enhanced mood and improved cognitive function: If you ditch refined sugar for a week, then your ability to focus more will increased, your mood will get better and your concentration level will get enhanced.

6. Skin looks better- Not consuming sugar for a week will bring glowing skin with less acne to you.

7. Less stiffness- Less inflammation and less pain.

Few more benefits of quitting sugar:

• Build new enzymes to run the body on fat fuel

• Less inflammation in the arteries

• Growing brain cells

• Clean out a fatty liver

• Better kidney function

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Fixed Deposit Rates: 5 banks offer THIS much interest on Fixed Deposit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Faizabad Cantt to be renamed as Ayodhya Cantt as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves proposal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.