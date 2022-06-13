Red half moon on your nails could be a symptom of Covid-19, know more

Zee media bureau

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed our lives forever. While the country managed to control the virus’ spread for some time, cases have started increasing yet again. State governments are imposing restrictions on mass gatherings and asking the public to maintain Covid appropriate behaviour so that situation doesn’t worsen further.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus is consistently mutating from one form to another. Newer forms of the virus also imply the possibility of newer symptoms. While some reports suggested that diabetic patients are more susceptible to developing Covid, others hinted at cases of brain fog due to the infection.

Rigorous studies over the years gone by have proven that the virus impacts our lungs, heart, kidney, digestive system and brain. However, there are some lesser-known symptoms of Covid-19 which remain ignored to date. This includes the impact of Covid-19 on nails.

According to a research study, up to 20 per cent of Covid-19 patients have cutaneous manifestations.

Following a Covid infection or even during it abnormalities in the nails are seen in many individuals. Based on 61 research studies, chilblain has been spotted on the nails of Covid infected patients. These are abnormal blood vessel responses which may cause some painful inflammation.

Other studies confirmed the presence of white horizontal nail striae and sunken nails (leukonychia) and Beau lines in Covid infected patients.

Here are some signs of spotting Covid-19 on your nails

* Horizontal grooves over the finger and toenails

* White lines on all fingernails

* Orange discolourations towards the end of nail beds

* Red‐violet bands in the nail bed

* Tingling sensation in toenails

* Burning and itching sensation in nails.

Studies have also pointed to Covid-19 patients developing a red half-moon pattern on their nails. As per this, a red or purple coloured half-ring pattern forms at the base of the nail bed on the infected person.

As of yet, there is no concrete understanding of the connection between these signs and the virus. Yet damaged blood vessels due to viral infection during Covid can be considered a possible cause.

The red half-moon at the base of a nail is not a common occurrence in healthy people. As it is a common sign in Covid patients, all are advised to remain vigilant.