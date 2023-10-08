Headlines

Health

Reasons why you should not eat papaya on empty stomach

There are some compelling reasons why you should think twice before consuming papaya on an empty stomach.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 08, 2023, 05:08 PM IST

Papaya, often hailed as a tropical superfruit, is known for its numerous health benefits. It's rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a popular choice for a nutritious breakfast or snack. However, despite its many virtues, there are some compelling reasons why you should think twice before consuming papaya on an empty stomach.

Digestive Distress

One of the primary reasons to avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach is its enzyme content, particularly papain. Papain is known for its digestive properties and is often used as a meat tenderizer. When consumed without other foods, papain can lead to digestive distress, including bloating, gas, and an upset stomach. This discomfort can be particularly pronounced if you have a sensitive digestive system.

Rapid Blood Sugar Spikes

Papayas are naturally high in sugar, which can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar levels when eaten alone on an empty stomach. This sudden surge in glucose can lead to energy crashes, mood swings, and cravings for more sugary foods shortly after consumption. For individuals with diabetes or those trying to maintain stable blood sugar levels, it's especially important to avoid eating papaya on an empty stomach.

Nutrient Absorption Issues

Eating papaya as a standalone meal means missing out on the benefits of complementary nutrients. Nutrients like vitamins A, C, and E, as well as beta-carotene and folate, are better absorbed when consumed with other foods. Eating papaya alone on an empty stomach can limit your body's ability to absorb these essential nutrients fully.

Gastric Irritation

Papaya contains latex, a substance that can irritate the stomach lining and cause discomfort when ingested in large quantities or on an empty stomach. People with latex allergies or sensitivities should be particularly cautious, as they may experience adverse reactions such as nausea and abdominal pain.

Potential Allergic Reactions

Though relatively rare, some individuals may be allergic to papaya. Consuming papaya on an empty stomach increases the chances of experiencing allergic reactions, as there are no other foods present to dilute the allergens or reduce the risk of a severe response. Common allergic symptoms include itching, swelling, hives, and difficulty breathing.

Also read: Here's why you should not eat food wrapped in newspaper

 

