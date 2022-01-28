Reasons why you should invest in a Global Health Insurance Plan

The Coronavirus pandemic and its after-effects had one positive fallout: it made people think seriously about health insurance and protecting themselves, their families and indeed, their income, from the high costs of healthcare and treatment. Those who had not previously purchased health insurance plans did so with alacrity once the pandemic struck.

But there are still scores of people who haven’t purchased it – if you are one of them, this article is for you.

What is health insurance?

For the uninitiated, it is an insurance policy that offers coverage against medical expenses when one undergoes treatment and/or hospitalisation for an illness or injury arising out of an accident. The health insurance plan also covers doctor’s consultation and medicine costs. It can be purchased for an individual for personal or single use, or by an individual for their immediate family members.

If you still don’t have health insurance…

We don’t mean to frighten you, but we do mean to sound a few alarm bells if you are in your 30s or 40s and still don’t have a health insurance plan for yourself or your loved ones. You are probably aware of how high the healthcare and treatment costs in India are; these rise exponentially every couple of years, especially when the Central Budget raises the prices of drugs, implements and other technology pertaining to treatment. Meanwhile, you and your loved ones are not getting any younger. The potential for illness rises with every of age, and it is significantly higher for those who have a genetic history of serious diseases in the family.

If you or a family member were to require prolonged treatment for an illness or injury, or if you contracted a potentially fatal illness, you would require lakhs of Rupees for hospitalisation, treatment costs, medicines, doctor’s consultation, home-based care, etc. This money would come out of your savings, investments and current income. It takes hardly any time for your personal reserves to get depleted once hospitalisation begins – are you willing to spend everything you have?

Why not buy a good health insurance plan encompassing yourself and your family, such as the ManipalCigna Lifetime Health Plan?

What is the ManipalCigna Lifetime Health Plan?

ManipalCigna, one of India’s standalone health insurance providers, now offers two unbeatable variants under its Lifetime Health Plan. One of these is the Lifetime Health India Plan, and the other is the Lifetime Health Global Plan. As the names suggest, the former offers coverage in India while the latter offers worldwide coverage.

One of the most comprehensively designed health insurance plans in India today, the ManipalCigna Lifetime Health Plan offers a huge coverage of up to Rs 50 lakh, which can be increased to Rs 3 crore if you choose the Global health insurance variant. This high coverage protects you from the costs of the most critical illnesses and the lengthiest treatments. Besides, you can seek quality treatment at the best facilities in India and abroad. It is truly a plan that evolves with your changing needs at different stages of your life.

Check out its key benefits:

You can avail of unlimited 100% restoration of the sum insured for (India coverage only) for unrelated illnesses. The plan ensures that you never run out of coverage protection



Lifetime access to the best quality healthcare in India and abroad



Except for USA and Canada, the coverage is extended to all regions in the world under the Global health insurance plan



Choose from a range of need-based covers (depending on your life stage), from critical illness rider to Women+, and from Global+ to Health+



You can choose a separate sum insured for India and another for the Global Plan. As mentioned above, the sum insured is offered up to Rs 50 lakh, and can be increased to Rs 3 crore. It offers a high degree of customisation, as the next points illustrate



The plan covers up to 27 major illnesses. You can choose coverage for all 27 or only for cancer



You can port from your existing health insurance policy to this one



The plan covers up to 20 relationships with the primary plan holder



ManipalCigna offers an array of special discounts to loyal customers, from the 4 th policy year onward. Get a 5% loyalty discount on the premium payable from the 4 th policy year onward. This is increased to 10% from the 8 th policy year onward



policy year onward. Get a 5% loyalty discount on the premium payable from the 4 policy year onward. This is increased to 10% from the 8 policy year onward You can get tax benefits against the premiums paid, under Sec 80D of the Income Tax Act, 1961

Why you need the Global Health Plan?

People are more adventurous today than they used to be, and it is not unusual for even middle-aged individuals to pack up their lives, albeit for a limited time, and move to another country for work. Besides, Indians are travelling extensively all over the globe, checking out new destinations or even moving temporarily for education and short-term work projects. Besides, there is no guarantee that one may fall ill only in India, or require treatment in their home country. An emergency treatment or hospitalisation abroad can cost a lot more than it would in India – and the Global Health Insurance plan can safely tide you over any health crisis you or a family member may face abroad.

How to buy the plan?

Log on to the ManipalCigna Health Insurance website and look for the ManipalCigna Lifetime Health Plan. You can purchase the plan online by filling out the form you see on the screen. Once you fill out all the details, the company generates a quote for the premium and lists all the benefits, riders and other features for you based on the data you entered.

