Feeling cold all the time? Here's what your body might be lacking

During the coldest days of winter, residents of India's northern states have been dealing with a cold waves and thick fog. The national capital was hit by a brutal cold wave, with a minimum temperature of three degrees Celsius-the lowest for January in the previous two years-making it colder than several hill stations. People are urged to take extra precautions in this shiveringly cold weather to shield themselves from the common cold and other health issues.

In the winter, it's common to experience cold and numbness in the hands and feet, but some people experience coldness much more intensely than others. If you are one of those people whose hands and feet are constantly ice-cold, it's possible that your body is deficient in certain vital nutrients and minerals. Here are a few explanations for why you are feeling colder than most people.

Iron deficiency

The blood contains a significant amount of iron which makes sure that every cell works properly while assisting red blood cells in carrying oxygen throughout the body. A lack of iron in the body prevents the cells from properly transporting oxygen throughout the body. A person feels more chilly when their body is deficient in iron. Iron-rich foods should be a regular part of your diet.

Lack of vitamin B12

Just like iron, vitamin B12 is essential for the production of red blood cells. Even when the body is deficient in vitamin B12, the sensation of being cold is very strong.

Poor blood circulation

If your hands and feet are frequently cold, poor blood circulation may be the reason for it. The arteries become restricted in the absence of healthy blood flow, which lowers the flow of blood to your organs and may cause you to feel colder than other people.

Lack of sleep

Numerous studies have also shown that people who don't get enough sleep maintain low body temperatures. This is due to how sleep deprivation affects the brain and nervous system's regulatory mechanisms that regulate body temperature.

Low BMI

People with a BMI of 18.5 or less experience cold much more than the rest of the population. The amount of muscle in underweight people is very low. For regulating body temperature, increasing metabolism, and producing heat within the body, muscle mass is thought to be crucial. Up to 25% of the body's natural heat is produced by muscles. Your body produces more heat as it produces more muscles.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a doctor.)

