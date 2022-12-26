Raw vs soaked nuts: Know the benefits and differences

Representational image

We all know that almonds are considered beneficial for health. There are many nutrients found in almonds, which are considered good for health. Actually, properties like protein, fiber, vitamin E, magnesium, omega-3, omega-6, calcium, iron and potassium are found in soaked almonds. Eating a handful of dry fruits daily can provide many benefits to the body. But many times we fall into thinking about whether to eat soaked almonds or just like that. Which almonds are considered more beneficial for health, soaked or raw? So if you are also in the same confusion, then you are at the right place, today we have got for you the nutrients found in raw and soaked almonds. Which may help you to differentiate.

Difference between raw almonds and soaked almonds:

In fact, more vitamins and minerals are found in soaked almonds as compared to raw almonds. By eating almonds after removing the skin, all the nutrients can be easily available to the body.

The peel of raw almonds contains tannins, which can inhibit the absorption of nutrients. Soaked almonds are eaten after removing the peel so that we can get more nutrition.

There is a difference in the taste of raw and soaked almonds. Soaked almonds taste better than raw almonds. But it can completely depend on your choice.

The effect of raw almonds is considered hot, whereas the effect of soaked almonds becomes normal, so you can eat it even in the summer season.

Benefits of eating soaked almonds: