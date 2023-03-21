Ramadan 2023: 5 fasting tips for people who have diabetes

Ramadan 2023: 5 fasting tips if you are a diabetic patient

The month of Ramadan has started from 13th April which will continue till 12th May. During this period, the fasting person observes fast or roja which requires him to abstain from food and water. Therefore, it is natural to feel tired and hungry after the evening meal for Iftar. However, instead of opting for straight foods, you should consume fluids first to prevent dehydration. The first meal after a long fast should be small and include foods that provide quick electrolytes, fluids and some sugar. Fasting for more than 24 hours has its own risks. If you are a diabetic patient and are fasting for Ramadan, then you need to take some precautions.

If you have any chronic disease or if you think that fasting can spoil your health, then you should avoid fasting. Here are some fasting tips for the month of Ramadan for diabetic patients.

1. Tell your doctor you plan to fast

Make sure your doctor is aware of your plan to fast. Fasting affects your blood sugar and blood pressure, so if you are on medication for diabetes or high blood pressure, your doctor may need to make adjustments during Ramadan. These changes should be made under the supervision of your doctor and not on your own.

2. Stay Hydrated

Make sure you are drinking enough fluids during Sehri and Iftar. If the weather is hot during Ramadan, try to stay in a cooler area and limit your physical activity to reduce the amount of fluid lost during the day.

3. Test blood sugar while fasting

The most dangerous things that can happen to you while fasting are low blood sugar (hypoglycemic), high blood sugar (hyperglycemic) and dehydration. Make sure you look out for these signs, which may include blurred vision, irregular heart rate, dizziness/fainting, and confusion. Your blood sugar test does not break your fast.

4. Consult a doctor about sugar, high carb foods during urban and iftar

Your doctor may advise you to stick to high-fat, low-carb foods to avoid blood sugar fluctuations. When you are having your post sunset and morning meal.

5. Avoid Overeating

Iftar can be a celebration attended by many friends and family, and lots of food! Keep in mind that overeating, even after fasting for a day, can lead to spikes in blood sugar.

What should diabetic patients eat during Iftar?

You should have a full meal and drink water before starting the next day's fast i.e. at Sehri. During this, eat foods with high fiber and low glycemic index. Such foods stay in the stomach for a long time and reduce appetite. This will help you feel full. You can have whole grains like wheat, cracked wheat, oats, barley, quinoa and brown rice along with chickpeas, kidney beans, lima beans, black-eyed beans etc.