Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni open up about 'freezing eggs': What is the right age to freeze your eggs?

In 2012, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and South actor Ram Charan became husband and wife. The power couple stated that they are ready to welcome parenthood ten years after getting married. In a recent interview, Upasana talked about finally deciding to start a family. She claimed that early in their marriage, they had made the decision to freeze her eggs. She also discussed the reasons they took their sweet time.

Further, Upasana also revealed that she and her actor-husband Ram Charan wanted to focus on their careers and so, they decided to opt for egg freezing process. In an interview with Mid-Day, Upasana, "Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship."

The most adored celebrity couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, have inspired many people in a variety of ways, and their impending parental journey is eagerly awaited. As the couple sets out on their wonderful journey together, we send them our love and best wishes. They're hoping to give birth in July.

What is the right age to freeze your eggs?

It is true that as you become older, your fertility decreases. That's closely tied to both the quantity and quality of eggs still present in your ovaries. Not every egg and sperm combination can result in a child.

Fertility typically starts to decline in the late 20s or early 30s. After age 35, as your egg supplies become increasingly more depleted, it tends to fall more quickly. The ideal age to freeze your eggs is therefore probably between the ages of 27 and 34.

However, it's vital to keep in mind that even if you've already over the recommended age range, you may still be able to have your eggs frozen. Your Rocky Mountain Fertility Centre professional may go over all of your options with you then.