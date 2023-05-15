Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni open up about 'freezing eggs': What is the right age to freeze your eggs?

Fertility typically starts to decline in the late 20s or early 30s. After age 35, as your egg supplies become increasingly more depleted, it tends to fall more quickly.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 15, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni open up about 'freezing eggs': What is the right age to freeze your eggs?
Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni open up about 'freezing eggs': What is the right age to freeze your eggs?

In 2012, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela and South actor Ram Charan became husband and wife. The power couple stated that they are ready to welcome parenthood ten years after getting married. In a recent interview, Upasana talked about finally deciding to start a family. She claimed that early in their marriage, they had made the decision to freeze her eggs. She also discussed the reasons they took their sweet time.

Further, Upasana also revealed that she and her actor-husband Ram Charan wanted to focus on their careers and so, they decided to opt for egg freezing process. In an interview with Mid-Day, Upasana, "Today, both of us are at a stable place where we can afford to take care of the child with the income we are generating by ourselves and give our child that lifestyle and stability. We didn’t let anything in the way of our thoughts and I think that is something I respect a lot in our relationship." 

The most adored celebrity couple, Ram Charan and Upasana, have inspired many people in a variety of ways, and their impending parental journey is eagerly awaited. As the couple sets out on their wonderful journey together, we send them our love and best wishes. They're hoping to give birth in July. 

What is the right age to freeze your eggs?

It is true that as you become older, your fertility decreases. That's closely tied to both the quantity and quality of eggs still present in your ovaries. Not every egg and sperm combination can result in a child.

Fertility typically starts to decline in the late 20s or early 30s. After age 35, as your egg supplies become increasingly more depleted, it tends to fall more quickly. The ideal age to freeze your eggs is therefore probably between the ages of 27 and 34.

However, it's vital to keep in mind that even if you've already over the recommended age range, you may still be able to have your eggs frozen. Your Rocky Mountain Fertility Centre professional may go over all of your options with you then.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
Akanksha Dubey dies by suicide: Family, career, know all about late Bhojpuri actress
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas drop adorable photos as daughter Malti Marie celebrates her first Easter
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in tribal look, fans say ‘yeh pic nahi fire hai’
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MP Board Result 2023 for class 5th and 8th to be declared today, know how to check scores
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.