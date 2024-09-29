Twitter
Health

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis; know all about this infectious disease

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira bacteria, which is commonly found in the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents, pigs, and cattle.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 29, 2024, 04:13 PM IST

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with Leptospirosis; know all about this infectious disease
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was recently diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection, while undergoing a routine check-up at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. Mann's condition is currently stable, and he has been responding well to treatment, according to doctors. While the chief minister is on the road to recovery, leptospirosis is a serious infectious disease that requires attention. Here’s a closer look at the disease, its causes, symptoms, treatment, and prevention.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by Leptospira bacteria, which is commonly found in the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents, pigs, and cattle. Humans can contract the infection through direct contact with contaminated water, soil, or food. The bacteria can enter the body through cuts, abrasions, or mucous membranes such as the eyes, nose, or mouth. It is more common in tropical regions, especially after heavy rainfall or flooding.

Causes of Leptospirosis

Leptospirosis is primarily spread to humans through water or soil that has been contaminated with the urine of infected animals. Common sources include rivers, lakes, and floodplains. People who engage in activities such as swimming in contaminated water, farming, or handling animals are at greater risk of infection. The bacteria can also enter the body through skin wounds or mucous membranes.

Symptoms of Leptospirosis

The symptoms of leptospirosis can range from mild to severe. In its early stages, the infection may resemble flu-like symptoms, but it can lead to more serious health issues if left untreated. Common symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Severe muscle pain, especially in the legs and back
  • Headache
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Red eyes

In severe cases, leptospirosis can lead to organ failure, jaundice, or respiratory problems.

Treatment and Prevention

Leptospirosis is treatable with antibiotics, such as doxycycline or penicillin, especially if diagnosed early. In more severe cases, hospitalization may be required for supportive care, including intravenous fluids or oxygen therapy.

Preventing leptospirosis involves avoiding contact with potentially contaminated water and soil, wearing protective clothing, and ensuring good sanitation practices in high-risk areas.

 

 

 

