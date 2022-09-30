From healthy fats to whole grains: A look at post-abortion diet tips to boost recovery

File Photo

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that all women, irrespective of their marital status, are entitled to safe and legal abortion till 24 weeks of pregnancy under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, JB Pardiwala, and AS Bopanna delivered the verdict on the interpretation of the MTP Act, and whether unmarried or single women can be allowed like their married counterparts the benefit of abortion up to 24 weeks.

As this historical decision tries to provide women with autonomy over their bodies, today, we will tell you what you can do to support your recovery, after abortion, by taking care of your diet.

It is important to note that abortions performed by licensed medical professionals are typically safe, however, many women experience side effects after the surgery such as sore breasts, fatigue, abdominal cramps, and light vaginal bleeding.

Good nutrition plays a vital role in healing your body after the taxing procedure you’ve been through.

Iron and Vitamin C-rich food

Foods that are rich in iron and vitamin C help to replenish the blood lost in your body. Iron and Vitamin C both assist in improving your collagen to help with wound healing post-surgery.

Calcium-rich food

It is essential to restore the calcium in the woman's body for the healthy functioning of bones and muscles.

Foods rich in folate

To prevent anemia, eat food items that are rich in folate as they help build healthy red blood cells in the body. Folate-rich food should also be eaten to sustain healthy cell growth and function.

Healthy Fats

Healthy fats help speed up the body's recovery process due to their anti-inflammatory properties. Whether it is abortion or miscarriage, it leads to hormonal imbalance which can be prevented by consuming healthy fats. Avocados, almonds, walnuts, and olives are some examples of fat-rich foods.

Protein-rich food

Protein-rich food items help build tissues and organs in your body. Consuming food items with high protein value can help with healing the wound. It is also a great source of vitamin B12, which is vital for your body to produce healthy red blood cells.

Whole grains

Eating whole grains not only helps with digestion but also supports good gut health and helps boost the immune system.