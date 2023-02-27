Protein Day 2023: Add these protein-rich foods in your daily diet to improve your health

Freepik

Protein is known as the building block of the human body. To build muscles, weight loss, skin and hair health we need protein. February 27 is observed as National Protein Day every day. Protein Day is dedicated to incorporating more protein into your daily routine.

Add dal or Lentils to your diet

Lentils are known as the best source of protein. There are about 10 grams of protein in half a cup of lentils. It is important to include When it comes to protein, it’s not just the total amount you take in every day that matters. Getting enough at each meal is also important. Every major meal should be based on protein, whereby you consume at least 20 grams of protein.

Protein shake

There are many protein powders available. A scoop of whey powder has about 20 to 25 grams of protein. To boost the protein content even more, you can add peanut butter, almonds, flaxseeds, or chia seeds.

Egg whites

Eggs are a rich source of protein and vitamins. Eggs also have vitamin D, vitamin B12, and choline.

Quinoa

Quinoa is considered a complete protein because it contains all the essential amino acids we need. The seed (most people think it’s a grain) is packed with about eight grams of protein per cup.

Fish and chicken

Meat contains significant amounts of high-quality protein that are efficiently used by your body because they contain all of the essential amino acids. A hundred grams of chicken, meat, or fish usually provides 20 to 30 grams of protein.

Eat a handful of nuts

Nuts are a good source of protein. You can add almonds or walnuts to your diet.