Prostate Cancer: Early symptoms, diagnosis, latest treatments and more; Here's everything you should know about

Who is DSP Kalpana Verma, Chhattisgarh officer accused by businessman of ‘love trap’ and extracting Rs 2 crore?
China's towering inferno: Days after Hong Kong tragedy, 12 killed in Guangzhou residential fire
Dubai’s commercial tower named after Shah Rukh Khan sells out on first day at Rs...
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya on brink of history, needs just one wicket to reach THIS major milestone
Who was Rehman Dakait? Karachi gangster played by Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, murdered his own mother, played football with severed heads, was killed by...
THIS Hindu festival added to UNESCO List of Heritage, PM Narendra Modi says...
IPL 2026 auction: Spinners, all-rounders, overseas stars in demand; but can anyone get close to Rishabh Pant's record price?
Why may BJP's Vande Mataram pitch backfire ahead of West Bengal Election 2025?
'Jharkhand now has to...': CM Hemant Soren reveals vision for state as it completes 25 yrs
DGCA summon IndiGo CEO, orders him to present 'comprehensive data' on flight disruption, checks at 11 airports, know details
HEALTH
Prostate cancer occurs when prostate cells grow uncontrollably. Early detection is key. Symptoms include urination problems, pain, or blood in urine. Diagnosis uses PSA tests, exams, and biopsy. Treatments include surgery, radiation, hormone therapy and newer therapies.
The prostate is a small gland in men, located below the bladder. It aids in the production of sperm fluid. When certain cells in this gland begin to grow out of control and develop into a tumour, prostate cancer results. Cancer can occasionally spread to other body parts. Early detection is crucial because the likelihood of a successful course of treatment increases with early detection.
Prostate cancer frequently shows no symptoms in its early stages, which is why routine examinations are crucial. When symptoms do manifest, they could include difficulty urinating, a weak urine flow, or the sensation that the bladder is not empty. Additionally, men may notice blood in their urine or semen or need to urinate more frequently, particularly at night. Pain in the hips, pelvis, or lower back, as well as erection problems or painful ejaculation, are additional potential symptoms. Additionally, unexplained weight loss, exhaustion, or bone pain may occur if the cancer spreads.
A prostate cancer diagnosis is made by a combination of the following tests, which doctors use. With the help of the PSA blood test, the level of a protein that might be elevated due to cancer is determined. The doctor performs a digital rectal examination (DRE) to identify lumps by palpating the prostate via the rectum. MRI or ultrasound imaging can reveal areas of interest, and a biopsy takes a small tissue piece to check the cancer. Drs. weigh the scores and stages to determine the degree of the cancer and thus the most effective treatment plan.
Also read: Ahead of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Boman Irani says he is ‘exhausted’, viral post alarms fans as actor hints at…
The age, health and stage of the cancer determine the treatment. Doctors may opt for active surveillance (periodic examinations) for the slow-growing cancer. Among the other treatments are prostatectomy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy, chemotherapy and advanced cancer treatments for metastasis. There are also new treatments such as targeted therapy and immunotherapy.