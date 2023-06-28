Prithviraj Sukumaran undergo keyhole surgery; know about the procedure, recovery

Prithviraj Sukumaran, a popular Malayalam actor, recently experienced a ligament tear during the filming of a stunt sequence for a movie. As a result, he underwent a keyhole surgery to address the injury.

The actor posted a health update on his official Instagram account, stating, “I had an accident while shooting an action sequence on ‘Vilayath Buddha’. Fortunately, I’m in the hands of experts who performed keyhole surgery and I’m now recouping. It’s rest and physiotherapy ahead for a couple of months.”

“… and I promise to fight through the pain and recover fully and get back into action asap. Thank you to all those who reached out and expressed concern and love,” he added.

What is keyhole surgery?

Keyhole surgery, also known as laparoscopic surgery or minimally invasive surgery, has revolutionized the field of surgical procedures. It involves the use of small incisions and specialized instruments to perform complex surgeries with minimal damage to surrounding tissues. This article will explore the procedure of keyhole surgery and the subsequent recovery process.

Procedure:

Keyhole surgery typically begins with the administration of general anesthesia to ensure the patient's comfort throughout the procedure. The surgeon then makes a few small incisions, usually around 0.5 to 1.5 centimeters in length, through which a laparoscope and surgical instruments are inserted. The laparoscope is a long, thin tube with a camera and light source that allows the surgeon to visualize the surgical area on a monitor.

The surgeon carefully maneuvers the instruments to perform the necessary surgical tasks, such as removing diseased tissue, repairing organs, or placing sutures. The camera provides a magnified view, enabling precise movements. Carbon dioxide gas is often used to create space within the abdomen, providing better visibility and room for the instruments to work.

Recovery Process:

One of the significant advantages of keyhole surgery is its shorter recovery time compared to traditional open surgery. Since the incisions are small, patients experience less pain, minimal scarring, and reduced risk of infection. They can typically go home on the same day or within a few days, depending on the complexity of the procedure.

After the surgery, patients may experience some discomfort or soreness around the incision sites, but this can usually be managed with over-the-counter pain medication. It is essential to follow the surgeon's instructions regarding wound care, including keeping the incisions clean and dry.

Patients are encouraged to gradually resume their normal activities, but they should avoid strenuous exercises and heavy lifting for a few weeks. The recovery period may vary depending on the type of surgery performed and individual factors, but most patients can return to their regular routines within a few weeks.