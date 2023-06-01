Can foreplay lead to pregnancy? know all about virgin birth

Pregnancy through foreplay| Photo: Pixabay

In 2021 a woman reported being pregnant without having sex. This may sound bizarre at first but studies have actually found that foreplay can also lead to pregnancy. Case in point, Nicole Moore was 20 years old when she found out that she was pregnant but claimed to have never had penetrative sex. Initially, even the doctors refused to believe that she still was a virgin but four months into her pregnancy and doctors diagnosed her with vaginismus.

What is Vaginismus?

Vaginismus is a condition where the vaginal muscles automatically tighten up as a reaction to the fear of some or all shorts of vaginal penetration.

In 2020, America's Samantha Leen shared on TikTok that at the age of 19, even she was pregnant without vaginal penetration. Another case of pregnancy without sex was reported in the biomedical journal where a married couple gave birth to two healthy children, conceived without penetration.

What is virgin pregnancy?

Doctors across the globe have now confirmed that this phenomenon is known as nonpenetrative pregnancy, special pregnancy or virgin birth. As per the research of BMJ, a virgin pregnancy can happen without penetrative vaginal sex and only through foreplay.

It is found that even precum (the fluid released in male genitals that work as a lubricant for smooth penetration) also carries sperms and if that comes in contact with the vaginal area, pregnancy may occur. This fluid can be transferred to the vaginal area via toys, fingers, or mouth.

Although the chances of pregnancy are extremely low, this can happen. This is the reason behind a lot of unplanned and unwanted pregnancies in not only unmarried couples but married couples.

It is always advisable to use protection during any intimate act to prevent unwanted and unplanned pregnancies and also stay at bay from any sexually transmitted diseases.