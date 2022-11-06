Finding it difficult to sleep during pregnancy? These disorders could be the reason

Photo: Pixabay

Difficulty in sleeping during pregnancy is a common issue faced by multiple women. During pregnancy, many women lose sleep and experience various levels of exhaustion. Many other women may suffer from sleep disorders such as Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Restless Leg Syndrome, Insomnia, and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder.

Here is a list of four sleep disorders that can happen to you during pregnancy:

Obstructive Sleep Apnea:

Many women begin snoring due to weight gain and nasal congestion resulting in it becoming a risk factor for high blood pressure. Some women may develop a sleep disorder called obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), characterised by snoring, gasping, and repeated lapses in breathing that interfere with sleep quality.

This disorder is caused by a rise in oestrogen levels and changes in the tissues around the neck area. This prevents the flow of air resulting in sleep apnea.

Restless legs syndrome:

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) is characterised by sensations such as crawling, tickling, or itching, which cause an uncontrollable urge to move the legs. Because the symptoms are more severe when the person is at rest, this condition can make it difficult to fall asleep.

A warm bath, meditation, or a gentle yoga routine into your pre-bedtime routine may help in improving the condition.

Gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD):

GERD is known as heartburn or acid reflux. This causes a burning sensation in the oesophagus, specially while lying. In this condition, the food pipe lining is irritated by stomach acid or bile.

Insomnia:

According to experts, about 80 percent of women suffer insomnia during pregnancy and it is extremely common. Insomnia causes women to feel tired all day.