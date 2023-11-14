Predicting Breast Cancer: A Breakthrough in Medical Imaging

Headlines

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

Nickelodeon takes kids on tour of Metro Museum and SRCC Hospital on Children's Day

Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states for next 5 days; check latest forecast here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Tesla will sue for $50,000 if buyers resell Cybertruck in 1st year

Namratha Vempaty’s Idea of Responsible Data Science

7 Health benefits of dragon fruit

Runs scored by Virat Kohli in World Cup semi-final matches

New Zealand bowlers with most wickets against India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali says he gets 'bored' from his girlfriends after 6-7 years in viral video - Watch

Ranveer Singh did this film for free to play Deepika Padukone's husband on screen, it's not Ram-Leela or Bajirao Mastani

HomeHealth

Health

Predicting Breast Cancer: A Breakthrough in Medical Imaging

Suyash Bhogwar made significant contributions to the field of Breast cancer, a global health burden that leads to a high mortality rate

article-main
Latest News

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 03:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Breast cancer is a global health burden that leads to a high mortality rate. This is why it is crucial to detect it at an early stage for effective treatment. In recent times, a strategic blend of Artificial Intelligence and medical imaging has shown promising results in improving the efficiency and accuracy of breast cancer screening and diagnosis. 

Suyash Bhogwar, a seasoned developer and imaging informatics engineer has made significant contributions to this field. His remarkable work on the end-to-end pipeline for neoadjuvant chemotherapy prediction using MRI machine analysis has led to positive outcomes. 

With the help of contrast and non-contrast images, Suyash developed a machine-learning pipeline that took advantage of morphological and texture-based imaging features. Furthermore, these features were fed into a sophisticated ML model that achieved a remarkable 92% accuracy in predicting the patients’ responses to chemotherapy. 

This is a novel innovation that has immense implications for the patients as well as the healthcare professionals. It enables physicians to determine the effectiveness of specific chemotherapy treatment in a non-invasive manner, and instantly shift to alternative therapies or adapt the treatment plan accordingly. 

Suyash’s prowess in obtaining imaging data, cleaning and analyzing it, performing feature engineering, and developing and testing the ML model played a trivial role in the success of this project. The accuracy of this predictive model proves that Suyash has extraordinary attention to detail, and this is why he is one of the pioneers in taking the field of medical imaging forward. 

The synergy between AI and medical imaging not only enhances the efficiency and accuracy of breast cancer diagnosis but also has the potential to transform the healthcare industry. Suyash’s work is an example of the power of precision medicine, where treatment decisions can be tailored according to a patient’s individual genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment.

Suyash’s remarkable work is proof of the immense potential of AI-assisted image diagnosis in breast cancer screening and diagnosis. While the technology still needs validation from larger clinical trials before getting implemented, Suyash’s efforts have already rolled the stone for future developments. 

As the fight against breast cancer continues, Suyash’s exceptional achievements in medical imaging offer hope for better patient care, personalized treatment, and a brighter future in the battle against a fatal disease.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

4 best shoulder massager: Tested and reviewed

You can finally delete your Threads account without losing your Instagram profile, here’s how

Delhi may see best Diwali day air quality in 8 years if firecracker ban works

Check out best offers on women’s stylish jackets under Rs 2,000

World Cup 2023: What will happen if AUS vs SA semi-final match is washed out due to rain? Know scenario to get result

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE