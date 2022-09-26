Search icon
Potatoes juice: Why you should drink raw potatoes juice?

Potatoes can also be used as juice and have amazing benefits. Potatoes contain vitamins, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc.

Potatoes juice

We all love potatoes and eating whatever is made out of potatoes. Potatoes can be eaten cooked, baked, fried, and even in salads. They are a good source of water, and fibre, and are great sources of carbs.  

Potatoes can also be used as juice to treat your hair and skin, and also has other amazing benefits. Besides that, they contain vitamins, potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, manganese, and zinc.

Drinking potato juice will bring amazing benefits to your body.

  • Natural anti-inflammatory
  • Improves cardiovascular health
  • Energetic
  • Eyes, skin, and teeth health, and also the nervous system.
  • Helps indigestion
  • Cleans the skin
  • Reduces bloating
  • Premature aging.
  • Improves immune system

And it is also very easy to make.

To make this natural juice, you will need three ripe potatoes, without any sprouts or eyes, and 1 cup of water. Peel the potatoes cut them into pieces and blend them with half a cup of water in a blender. Once the mixture is smooth, split it into two parts (half a cup each), and drink one in the morning, and another at night to get its health benefits. 

