Pollution giving you itchy, watery eyes? Here’s what to do

If you're tired of rubbing your eyes and seeking relief, here's what you can do to alleviate your symptoms.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 05:25 PM IST

In today's increasingly industrialized world, pollution is a growing concern, impacting not only the environment but also our health. One of the most common health issues resulting from pollution is itchy, watery eyes. This irritating condition is often caused by exposure to airborne pollutants, such as particulate matter, allergens, and chemicals. If you're tired of rubbing your eyes and seeking relief, here's what you can do to alleviate your symptoms.

Limit Exposure:

The most effective way to prevent pollution-induced eye irritation is to reduce your exposure to pollutants. If you live in a heavily polluted area, try to stay indoors during peak pollution hours, use air purifiers in your home, and keep windows closed. When you do go outside, wear sunglasses to shield your eyes from airborne particles and irritants.

Eye Drops:

Over-the-counter lubricating eye drops can provide quick relief from itchy, watery eyes. These drops help keep your eyes moist and wash away irritants. Look for products labeled as artificial tears or preservative-free eye drops for the best results. Keep them handy for on-the-go relief.

Cold Compress:

A cold compress can soothe irritated eyes and reduce swelling. Simply soak a clean cloth in cold water, wring it out, and place it over your closed eyes for 10-15 minutes. This can provide instant relief and help alleviate discomfort.

Maintain Good Hygiene:

Proper hygiene is crucial to prevent pollutants from coming into direct contact with your eyes. Wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, and use a clean towel or tissue to wipe your face when necessary. This will help reduce the risk of transferring pollutants to your eyes.

Consult an Eye Specialist:

If your eye irritation persists or worsens, it's essential to consult an eye specialist. They can identify any underlying eye conditions and provide tailored treatments or prescriptions to alleviate your symptoms.

Stay Hydrated:

Proper hydration is essential for maintaining eye health. Drinking enough water can help keep your eyes lubricated and reduce irritation. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water per day.

