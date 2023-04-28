Search icon
Period Flu: How is it different from PMS? Know signs, symptoms of getting fever during menstruation

Period Flu symptoms typically appear after ovulation and before your period, though the precise timing of these symptoms can vary from person to person.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Do you feel nausea and dizziness during menstruation? Don't worry, though. Let us inform you that this is a common problem for women during their periods. This ailment is known as period flu. It explains a collection of signs and symptoms that some women encounter just before their periods. Changes in hormone levels throughout a woman's menstrual cycle are linked to the period flu. 

Women may feel fatigued and in pain in the hours or days before the start of their menstruation each month. Additionally, menstruation can make a woman more vulnerable to infections that could cause fever.

According to the website shape.com, Taraneh Shirazian, M.D., a board-certified ob-gyn at NYU Langone Health has said many menstruators experience an onslaught of malaise-type symptoms, including fatigue, body aches, and headaches around the middle of their cycle, even though the "period flu" isn't a recognised medical diagnosis (and it's unrelated to influenza, the virus).

Period Flu symptoms typically appear after ovulation and before your period, though the precise timing of these symptoms can vary from person to person. 

Difference between Period flu and PMS?
According to the website shape.com, Dr. Greves has said that period flu is distinct from PMS and even other diseases that are associated with periods, like premenstrual dysmorphic disorder (PMDD). However, both experts agree that it is an exacerbated form of PMS (imagine something more intense and flu-like).

Read: Battling insomnia? Here are 5 lifestyle changes that can help you get a good night sleep

 

Period Flu Symptoms

  • Fatigue
  • Nausea
  • Diarrhea
  • Headache
  • Joint pain
  • Muscle aches
  • Lower back pain
  • Severe cramps
  • Tender breasts
  • Bloating

