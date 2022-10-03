Search icon
Period Bloating: How to get rid of bloating during menstruation

Women suffering from period bloating may feel swollen and tight abdomen or other body parts.

Oct 03, 2022

File photo

Many women suffer from bloating, which is one of the common Premenstrual syndrome (PMS) symptoms. Women could feel as though they have put on weight or that their tummy is swollen or could feel tightness. Period bloating could also cause a stomach ache and reduced appetite. It is often accompanied by other symptoms such as cramps, mood swings, acne, and headaches, among others.

Bloating typically happens several days before the onset of your period and disappears after a few days of menstruation. There are several at-home remedies you can try to lessen bloating even if you can't totally prevent it.

Ways to reduce period bloating:

  • A low-sodium diet can be opted, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein: Reduce salt and high salt content food
  • keep yourself hydrated- drink lots of water
  • Avoid caffeine and alcohol
  • Avoid processed foods
  • exercise regularly

Foods to reduce period bloating:

  • pineapples
  • peaches
  • cucumber
  • leeks
  • ginger
  • garlic
  • Ajwain
  • fennel seeds
  • Jaggery
