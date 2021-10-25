People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of any cause, says new US study

What if just two shots of vaccine could protect you from multiple diseases? According to a report released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), those who have taken COVID-19 immunizations are less prone to death from other diseases than those who have not.

People who got the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines had reduced mortality risk than those who had only one shot, according to the research conducted by Stanley Xu of Kaiser Permanente Southern California.

“A cohort study was conducted among approximately 11 million persons enrolled in seven Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) sites during December 2020–July 2021,” according to the report, pointing to a collaborative operation between the CDC and nine healthcare organisations that collects digital evidence on vaccines for medical tests.

People who got the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines showed lower mortality risks than those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to research, participants who got two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine were 34 percent more likely than those who did not get the vaccine to die of any non-COVID-19 cause.

According to the study, persons who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccination had a 54 percent chance of dying than those who were not immunized. The study found that the immunizations are both safe and effective in combating the disease.