Peanuts: Health benefits of Moongfali to add in your diet

File photo

Everyone enjoys a bowl of tasty, crispy, and lip-smacking peanuts, especially in winter. These delectable, smooth, crunchy nuts or legumes have many health advantages.

Peanuts are also called moongfali, it satisfies our hunger and is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. Peanuts are most affordable, adaptable, and nutrient-dense foods and are high in minerals, vitamins, and other micro- and macronutrients.

Undoubtedly, peanuts are one of the most relished nuts, which have immense health benefits.

Also Read: Delhi air quality remains poor: Know how to protect yourself during air pollution



Health benefits of peanuts: