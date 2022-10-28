Peanuts: Health benefits of Moongfali to add in your diet

Everyone enjoys a bowl of tasty, crispy, and lip-smacking peanuts, especially in winter. These delectable, smooth, crunchy nuts or legumes have many health advantages.
Peanuts are also called moongfali, it satisfies our hunger and is a great source of protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. Peanuts are most affordable, adaptable, and nutrient-dense foods and are high in minerals, vitamins, and other micro- and macronutrients.
Undoubtedly, peanuts are one of the most relished nuts, which have immense health benefits.
Weight Loss: having peanuts in moderation will help you lose extra weight. Even though peanuts are high in calories, all of their fats are healthy.
Heart health: Peanuts have various nutrients which are essential for maintaining a heart health. Peanuts have fibre, antioxidants, a healthy balance of mono- and polyunsaturated fats, copper, magnesium, protein, and other nutrients that all contribute which lowers bad cholesterol levels.
Healthy Skin: Peanut contains antioxidants which are good for skin. It also have mono-unsaturated fats that make your skin healthy.
All diabetic patients can have peanuts as it does not contain any sugar.
Peanuts help you age well by maintaining and boosting the strength of your bones.
Peanuts produce heat in the body, creating an environment hostile to pathogens and thus help to ward off cold, flu, and infections. Whether consumed in roasted or raw form, make sure to keep the quantity in moderation.