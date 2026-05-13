FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tamil Nadu Assembly: Vijay's Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

Tamil Nadu Assembly: Vijay's Floor Test To Prove Majority Begins; CM Gets 117 MLAs Backing

Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?

Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refu

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

HomeHealth

HEALTH

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition

PCOS has officially been renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global consultation process.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 13, 2026, 12:00 PM IST

PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

PCOS has officially been renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global consultation process. Experts say the new name better reflects the condition’s hormonal, metabolic, reproductive and mental health impacts beyond ovarian cysts.

Why was the name changed?

The medical experts studied the term PCOS as misleading because its name suggested it was an ovarian cyst condition. Scientists have discovered through multiple studies that the condition represents a complicated hormonal and metabolic disorder which impacts various bodily systems.

The new term Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) replaces existing names to show all health problems associated with this medical condition, which includes hormone imbalance, insulin resistance, menstrual cycle irregularities, fertility problems, weight gain, skin issues and mental health challenges.

A 14-year global consultation:

The renaming process followed more than 14 years of international discussions and research involving doctors, scientists, patient advocacy groups, and healthcare organisations. According to experts who studied the initiative, more than 50 medical and patient organisations from various countries took part in the initiative.

Researchers collected over 22000 survey responses from patients and healthcare professionals worldwide to examine the condition's effects on diagnosis, treatment and awareness. The medical journal The Lancet published the final findings and recommendations about the name change.

Also read: Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court marriage' comment sparks speculation

Experts hope for better diagnosis and care:

The global initiative, which Professor Helena Teede directed, experienced name-related problems because the previous name failed to explain the complete disorder. Doctors and patients will benefit from better medical understanding through the new terms, which will also promote early disease detection and enable doctors to create lasting treatment strategies for women who have the condition.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refuse? What do labour laws say about it?
Covid-era Work From Home to return after PM Modi's appeal? Can your company refu
PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition
PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, here's why
Sonia Gandhi admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, here's why
'Arijit Singh has no corruption, jealously, insecurity': Qazi Touqeer makes big statement on star singer after he retires from playback singing
'Arijit Singh has no corruption, jealously': Qazi Touqeer makes big statement
Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Tamil Nadu CM Thalapathy Vijay
Trisha Krishnan’s Karuppu gets special 9 AM show permission from Vijay
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement