PCOS Renamed as PMOS After 14 Years: Global experts say new name better reflects Women’s health condition

PCOS has officially been renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global consultation process.

PCOS has officially been renamed as Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) after a 14-year global consultation process. Experts say the new name better reflects the condition’s hormonal, metabolic, reproductive and mental health impacts beyond ovarian cysts.

Why was the name changed?

The medical experts studied the term PCOS as misleading because its name suggested it was an ovarian cyst condition. Scientists have discovered through multiple studies that the condition represents a complicated hormonal and metabolic disorder which impacts various bodily systems.

The new term Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome (PMOS) replaces existing names to show all health problems associated with this medical condition, which includes hormone imbalance, insulin resistance, menstrual cycle irregularities, fertility problems, weight gain, skin issues and mental health challenges.

A 14-year global consultation:

The renaming process followed more than 14 years of international discussions and research involving doctors, scientists, patient advocacy groups, and healthcare organisations. According to experts who studied the initiative, more than 50 medical and patient organisations from various countries took part in the initiative.

Researchers collected over 22000 survey responses from patients and healthcare professionals worldwide to examine the condition's effects on diagnosis, treatment and awareness. The medical journal The Lancet published the final findings and recommendations about the name change.

Also read: Has Karan Kundrra tied the knot with Tejasswi Prakash? Abhishek Kumar's 'court marriage' comment sparks speculation

Experts hope for better diagnosis and care:

The global initiative, which Professor Helena Teede directed, experienced name-related problems because the previous name failed to explain the complete disorder. Doctors and patients will benefit from better medical understanding through the new terms, which will also promote early disease detection and enable doctors to create lasting treatment strategies for women who have the condition.