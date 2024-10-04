PCOS and PCOD: What's the difference? Symptoms, causes, treatment, prevention

Many people talk about PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) and PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) when discussing menstrual health, but these terms are often confused. Both conditions affect those who menstruate, and understanding their differences is important. According to the World Health Organization, about 8-13% of women of reproductive age have PCOS. Here’s the difference PCOD and PCOS.

Differences between PCOD and PCOS

Severity: PCOS is more serious and often requires medical treatment, while PCOD can often be managed with lifestyle changes.

Causes: PCOS is an endocrine disorder, meaning it affects the hormone system. PCOD is usually caused by hormonal imbalances and genetic factors.

Prevalence: PCOD is more common, affecting about one-third of menstruating women, while PCOS affects around 9-13% of women.

Fertility: Many people with PCOD (about 80%) can conceive with proper management. However, PCOS can make getting pregnant more challenging due to hormonal issues.

What is PCOD?

PCOD occurs when hormonal imbalances disrupt the menstrual cycle. The ovaries may release immature eggs, leading to the formation of cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs. Common symptoms include:

Irregular periods

Weight gain

Male-pattern hair loss

Fertility issues (in severe cases)

Treatment

While there is no cure for PCOD, it can be managed through:

Healthy eating

Regular exercise

Sometimes, medications may be needed.

What is PCOS?

PCOS is a condition where the ovaries produce high levels of male hormones (androgens). This can lead to irregular egg release and cyst formation in the ovaries. Symptoms include:

Weight gain

Irregular periods

Acne

Fertility challenges

Increased risk of diabetes and heart disease

Treatment

PCOS is usually treated with:

Birth control pills to regulate periods

Medications for insulin resistance

Lifestyle changes focusing on weight management

Prevention

While you can’t fully prevent PCOD or PCOS, early detection and healthy lifestyle choices can help manage symptoms. Regular check-ups, a balanced diet, and staying active are important for both conditions.