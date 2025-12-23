Parineeti Chopra gets candid about postpartum struggles after birth of son Neer, says 'not as easy as it looks’

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 12:11 PM IST

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared a very honest look at her life after becoming a new mother. Raghav Chadha and his wife welcomed the birth of their little son in October. He found solace in sharing his experiences with his social media followers, given the challenges of an early start in motherhood.

Candid take on postpartum symptoms:

In a post on social media, Parineeti presented the 'confirmed symptoms of a postpartum mom' jokingly but in a very relatable manner. Tiredness, distractions, mood swings, as well as little struggles of getting used to life with a baby, were among the things she talked about. Although her post was funny, it was also sincere, indicating that it is not uncommon for new mothers to be overpowered by their feelings, to be very emotional, and sometimes to be a bit disorganised. She was sharing the real-life experiences which helped a lot of new mothers to feel they were not alone and they had someone to support them.

Fans and mothers relate:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Parineeti’s Instagram post captured the attention of fans and mothers immediately. The majority of the comments were positive, and the commentators said they identified with her situation. Heroine was recognised for her frankness and for illustrating that motherhood is not filtered all the time. Her post served as a reminder to everyone that it is perfectly fine to go through tough times while at the same time experiencing the delights of parenthood.

Also read: Saif Kareena Taimur celebrate give family goals, celebrates Christmas, Soha Ali drops viral photos, netizens react: 'Perfect Family Goals'

Promoting open conversations about motherhood:

Parineeti Chopra is giving an example of her postpartum experience and thus encouraging a healthy dialogue about the emotional and physical realities of motherhood. Her frankness aids in dispelling the notion that new mothers must be flawless and deal with everything without a hitch. By this, she is connecting with the others and providing them with comfort, support and a feeling of togetherness.

Parineeti's forthrightness illustrates that mothering is a rollercoaster ride of emotions and that if women are open about their struggles, it will be easier for them to gain support and understanding. Her message is close to the heart, uplifting, and a reminder that no one else's motherly pathway is the same as one's and that it is still worthy of respect and acknowledgement.

