Parental role must to keep kids tobacco free: Shraddha Ray

With the declining trend of joint family system in the country, parents need to be extra cautious about their school and college going children to ensure that they do not turn towards tobacco and drug addiction, said de-addiction expert Shraddha Ray. She was speaking on the occasion of World No Tobacco Day at an event organised jointly by Institute for Studies and Transformations along with Ahmedabad City Police on Friday.

Ray said parents are equally responsible for the growing trend of tobacco addiction among youngsters and they need to spend quality time with their children, while keeping a tab on their friend circle, timings of returning home from studies or playing, and his overall performance in studies.

Narcotics Control Bureau's superintendent Harish Kumar, while addressing the gathering at the event, also stressed that children often copy from their parents and learn from their behavior. He said parents, who remain less watchful, do not understand that children who start with tobacco in school often graduate to drugs. He said parents need to always keep a tab about the attendance of their children in school. If there is a considerable dip in performance, it could indicate that there is something wrong with the child, he said.

Senior police inspector of Gomtipur police station Chirag Tandel said a considerable number of youngsters who are addicted to tobacco, started in school. Parents need to teach their children that there is no bravery or greatness in consuming tobacco.

Meanwhile, 14 addicts, who have overcome their addiction, were felicitated during the event.