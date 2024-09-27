Paracetamol among 53 drugs to fail quality control test: What are the alternatives you can adopt?

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has labelled Paracetamol and 52 other drugs as 'Not of Standard Quality'. So, what are some healthy alternatives you can bank on?

There are a few permanent names which cross our minds whenever we catch fever, cold or cough. One such name is Paracetamol, which has been a household name for generations and one's go-to option.

However, the Central Drugs Standards Control Organisation (CDSCO) has labelled Paracetamol, among 53 other drugs as 'NSQ', i.e., 'Not of Standard Quality'. Other drugs include Pan D, calcium, vitamin D3 supplements, and anti-diabetes pills.

CDSCO released a list of 'NSQ' drugs every month in a bid to raise awareness regarding the medicines being circulated among the public. It is announced following random quality checks administered by state drug officers. Meanwhile, the NSQ list of drugs also feautures high blood pressure medications Telmisartan and Atropine Sulphate; and antibiotics such as Amoxicillin and Potassium Clavulanate tablets.

What are some healthy alternatives to Paracetamol you can count on?

Let's talk about healthy and natural alternatives to Paracetamol one can turn to. According to Dr. Vibhu Kawatra, Pediatric Pulmonologist and Allergy Specialist at Delhi's Rainbow Hospital, there are some natural remedies you can bank on and are perfectly safe to use.

"Drinking plenty of fluids, like water, herbal teas, and clear broths, helps keep the body hydrated and can aid in cooling. Drinking ginger or peppermint tea too may help soothe discomfort and promote sweating, which can aid in cooling the body", Hindustan Times has quoted Dr Kawatra as saying.

He also shares that appying a cool and damp cloth on forehead can help lower the body temperature.

"Applying a cool, damp cloth to the forehead, wrists, or neck can provide relief and help lower body temperature. Taking a lukewarm bath can help bring down a fever gently. Avoid taking cold baths as they can cause shivering and raise body temperature. Also ensure adequate rest which will help the body fight off infections, which often tends to be the underlying cause of fever", he suggests.

The cure is in your kitchen

You can find the ultimate cure to cold and cough in your kitchen. As suggested by experts, if cold and cough come knocking at your door, you can always consume a mixture of mashed ginger, jaggery, Tulsi leaves, and ghee to fight it off. Moreover, drinking Haldi doodh (turmeric and milk) can also relieve you from cold and body aches.