Panic attack vs anxiety attack: Know the difference

Anxiety is part of emotional and protective responses, which is generated in the human body after the internal hard work of the body during complex conditions. However, it is perfectly normal to have some degree of anxiety or stress. But it can become a problem when it lasts for a long time and starts affecting your daily routine. Having anxiety and panic are two different conditions. But due to lack of information, most people get confused between these two. Therefore it is important to understand the difference between these two.

Prolonged mental stress, strained relationships, career stress, financial problems and continued use of any kind of drugs or alcohol can lead to these problems. However, it is important to deal with any kind of mental health problem. But it is not right to start treating yourself without expert consultation.

What is the difference between anxiety attack and panic attack?

1. In Both a panic attack and anxiety attack, there is an increased heart rate, rapid breathing, and a feeling of distress. However, the severity of symptoms and the causes of the diseases vary.

2. Anxiety is a mechanism in our body, which helps us to deal with perceived danger. Anxiety attacks are often triggered by real or perceived danger. Anxiety attacks are caused by past trauma and OCD. Panic attacks are also sudden, intense and sometimes without any definite reason.

3. Studies show that both are largely triggered by environmental stress, exposure to alcohol, drugs or caffeine abuse, side effects of medication, phobias (extreme fear of objects or situations),

4. Anxiety attacks build up over time and take time to withdraw. Panic attacks are sudden and brief in nature. The symptoms of anxiety often last longer than the symptoms of a panic attack. They may persist for days, weeks or months.

