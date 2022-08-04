Panic attack myths vs facts: From symptoms to triggers, here's all you need to know

Pixabay

Myths about Panic Attack

What is panic disorder, where do panic attacks come from, and what are some of the common myths surrounding Panic disorder?

A panic attack lasts for 15 seconds to 30 minutes and involves intense and overwhelming fear. They’re accompanied by very challenging physical symptoms like rapid heart rate, shallow and rapid breathing, chest pain, sweating, trembling, dizziness, numbness in extremities, and feelings of extreme terror.

Here are some myths about Panic Attacks

Myth 1- Panic attack only happens to only those people who are 'weak', 'crazy', or 'fragile'

Many people believe that those who have panic attacks are weak-minded, crazy, dramatic, or otherwise "less than".

Researchers seem to agree the culprit is likely a combination of genetics, environment, and negative life experiences.

Panic attacks are not the result of people who “just don’t want to do the work” or “choose” having panic attacks to play the victim. This is an entirely incorrect and incredibly damaging narrative.

Panic disorder is a very real illness, and people with the disorder often experience panic attacks completely out of the blue and unrelated to their lives.

People do not have panic attacks due to some personal flaw. Instead, these reactions happen when people are overwhelmed or not properly dealing with stressors in their lives.

Myth 2- People with Panic disorder require lifelong meditation

Medication isn’t the only path to treating panic disorder.

Medications can be helpful supplements for treating panic disorder, but all treatment paths should be tailored to the individual.

Cognitive behavioral therapy is considered the most effective long-term treatment of panic attacks. This type of therapy helps you to change your thought processes about situations, events, or places that might trigger an anxiety attack and gradually exposes you to these situations, helping you to feel safe and secure.

Myth 3-People lose Control when having a Panic attack

Panic attacks can make people feel like they’re on the verge of passing out or dying. However, this doesn’t mean people experiencing panic attacks “lose all control.”

It may feel as if you are going crazy or you are going to lose all, however, people experiencing panic attacks do not lose control of either their emotions or physical abilities.

One of the best tools to work through panic attacks is practicing awareness. While we may not be able to control when or why a panic attack happens, being able to identify symptoms can help you remain calm and reflective instead of leaning into the fear and worsening them.

Myth 4 - There is no medical treatment for a Panic attack

Panic disorder is highly treatable. Patients and their care teams choose among several treatment routes, including medications and cognitive behavioral therapy.

Several medications can help to relieve anxiety symptoms in the short term. If someone you know, has panic attacks, it is important to talk with a medical professional to determine which type of treatment would be best.

Disclaimer- Please consult a psychologist if you face any of the symptoms .