Paid Period Leave seminar organised on World Menstrual Hygiene Day

World Menstrual hygiene day

On the occasion of World Menstruation-Hygiene Day, a seminar on Paid Period leave was organized at Bihar Niwas to promote the campaign for demand on paid period leave a song and documentary too were released.

The song 'Paid Period Leave' on the initiative of Ranjeeta Priyadarshini has been written and filmed by Sumant Yadav and its singers are Homendra Bharti and Diksha Dhangar. It has been produced by Mayaru Studios and was broadcast on May 28 on the Khabar Lok channel.

During the program, Amit Katruka further emphasized this campaign and announced 'paid' period leave for all the women working in his brick factory. Also, during this event a documentary based on Sand art was screened and published by Lok Media Channel.

Lalan Kumar, MLA, Bihar Legislative Assembly, was the chief guest at the event. In past, he raised the demand during the budget session of the Bihar Assembly that Paid Period Leave should also be implemented in private sectors.

Ranjeeta Priyadarshini, who is from Odisha. She quit her job and started this paid period leave campaign. During this phase, she met leaders of many states and submitted a memorandum to implement paid period leave.

Against this backdrop, the seminar held at Bihar Niwas was very important. After releasing the song for paid period leave, Sumant Yadav, Director of paid period song, also announced making a film on this with the same name. The speakers described this campaign as a context to accept women as a person.

Menstruation is a matter related to women's health and also their reproductive rights. In a conversation with the media, Ranjeeta told that during the job, she had a lot of trouble due to not getting leave during menstruation. Then she realized that there are so many other 'Ranjeeta' in India who are suffering in this way during difficult days.

To help them, she quit her job and launched a campaign in the year 2022 for Paid Period Leave campaign. As part of the campaign, Ranjeeta has visited several states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

During this, he met labour ministers and politicians and urged them to implement paid period leave in their states. Apart from this, Ranjeeta Priyadarshini has also met the owners of private companies and institutions and implemented paid periods for working women in more than 20 private organizations in more than half a dozen states.

On this occasion, Sanjeev Chandan, Editor of Streekal, CRPF Board Member in Chhattisgarh, Dr Asha, Supreme Court Advocate, Anita Mohapatra, etc. too spoke on the need for paid leave and supported this campaign.

Kursi Road, Lucknow-based educational Institution Roots to Bloom has been supporting Odisha's student Ranjeeta Priyadarshini's paid period leave campaign since its inception.