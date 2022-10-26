TikTok video causes supply shortage of type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic, here's why

Photo: Pixabay

TikTok video of the type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic's weight-loss side effect is going viral on social media, resulting in a drastic rise in the demand for Ozempic. There is a rise in people, who do not have diabetes, seeking the type 2 diabetes drug to take for its weight-loss side effect.

Due to the non-diabetic people purchasing the drug, the people who actually have diabetes type 2 are facing a shortage in the supply of the drug. It is resulting in patients turning to other avenues which may not be as effective.

It has gone viral on TikTok with hashtags #Ozempic and #OzempicWeightLoss, which both reveal videos that have had millions of viewers tuned in to see the dramatic weight loss transformations among those who are taking the medication, many of whom do not have type 2 diabetes.

What is Ozempia?

Ozemmpic is an injectable type 2 diabetes drug. It is taken on a weekly basis. Ozempia helps to manage blood sugar levels in adults. It also helps in digestion and appetite, causing someone to feel full so that they eat fewer calories, as part of the treatment.

Ozempic can increase the amount of insulin in your body so your blood sugar doesn’t spike, it can slow the movement of food through your stomach and can lower the amount of sugar in your bloodstream.