Ozempic in India: What Type 2 diabetes patients should know about drugs' side effects, risks and warnings

Ozempic helps type 2 diabetes patients control blood sugar and may aid weight loss, but has mild and rare serious side effects and must be used under doctor supervision.

Ozempic is a new medicine now available in India. Its primary purpose is to assist individuals with type 2 diabetes in managing their blood sugar levels. Because it prolongs feelings of fullness, it may also aid in weight loss for certain individuals.

How does Ozempic work?

Ozempic mimics the action of a naturally occurring hormone in the body, known as GLP‑1. This hormone encourages the pancreas to secrete more insulin when the blood sugar level rises. The drug is administered through a special injection pen once a week.

Who can use it?

According to doctors, Ozempic must be prescribed and should not be taken by healthy people hoping to lose weight fast. A healthy diet and exercise are also required while using the drug.

Common side effects:

Ozempic, like every other drug, has the potential to cause some adverse effects. The majority of patients go through mild discomfort as their body adapts to the treatment. These include, but are not limited to, queasiness, throwing up, abdominal discomfort, constipation and sometimes, even diarrhoea. In general, such side effects might get better as time passes, but it is still essential to notify your physician if they persist for a long duration or if there is an increase in their intensity.

Also read: 23-year-old mentee of Ratan Tata, Arjun Deshpande, revolutionises healthcare services of India’s North East – fulfilling Ratan Tata’s dream

Serious side effects:

While taking Ozempic, some people may encounter uncommon but significant issues. These include gallbladder problems, kidney problems, pancreatitis (inflammation of the pancreas) and a very slight chance of thyroid tumours. Ozempic should not be used by people who have a history of these conditions or other health problems, and they should always speak with their doctor before taking the medication.

Important warnings:

Ozempic is not magic, doctors caution. It can be risky to use it without a doctor's supervision. When you stop taking the medication, misuse can result in gallstones, dehydration or rapid weight gain.