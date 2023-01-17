What are ovarian cysts? Symptoms and complications here

What is ovarian cyst? | Photo: Pexel

Nearly 25 per cent of women of the reproductive age group in India are diagnosed with Ovarian cysts. A fluid or semisolid material-filled sac which is formed in the side ovaries is called an ovarian cyst. Ovaries are small organs that help to hold egg cells and make hormones. The size of the cysts can vary.

Although there are generally do not show symptoms and usually disappear in a few months but if does not, they can cause some symptoms like sudden and severe pelvic pain, nausea and vomiting and even bleeding, if ruptured.

Women who have hormonal problems, PCOS or endometriosis are at higher risk of developing ovarian cysts. Other than these, Pelvic infections, hormonal problems and even pregnancy complications can lead to ovarian cysts. However, not all of them are dangerous and some of them can be managed with ease.

Ovarian cysts: Symptoms

Pelvic pain or a dull ache in your back

A feeling of fullness (bloating) located in your lower belly may feel more pronounced on one side of your body

Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia)

Painful periods.

Ovarian cyst: What are the complications?