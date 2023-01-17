Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

What are ovarian cysts? Symptoms and complications here

Know what is an ovarian cyst and all about it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 07:13 PM IST

What are ovarian cysts? Symptoms and complications here
What is ovarian cyst? | Photo: Pexel

Nearly 25 per cent of women of the reproductive age group in India are diagnosed with Ovarian cysts. A fluid or semisolid material-filled sac which is formed in the side ovaries is called an ovarian cyst. Ovaries are small organs that help to hold egg cells and make hormones. The size of the cysts can vary. 

Although there are generally do not show symptoms and usually disappear in a few months but if does not, they can cause some symptoms like sudden and severe pelvic pain, nausea and vomiting and even bleeding, if ruptured. 

Women who have hormonal problems, PCOS or endometriosis are at higher risk of developing ovarian cysts. Other than these, Pelvic infections, hormonal problems and even pregnancy complications can lead to ovarian cysts. However, not all of them are dangerous and some of them can be managed with ease.

Ovarian cysts: Symptoms

  • Pelvic pain or a dull ache in your back
  • A feeling of fullness (bloating) located in your lower belly may feel more pronounced on one side of your body
  • Pain during intercourse (dyspareunia)
  • Painful periods.

Read: What is vitiligo, the disorder actress Mamta Mohandas has been diagnosed with? Symptoms, treatment

Ovarian cyst: What are the complications?

  • Cancerous cyst: Ovarian cysts that develop after menopause are more likely to be cancerous than cysts that form before menopause.
  • Ruptured ovarian cyst: Commonly, functional cysts rupture without causing any negative symptoms. But in some cases, a ruptured cyst can result in severe pain and swelling in your belly. The larger it is, the greater likelihood it has of breaking.
  • Ovarian torsion: Sometimes a cyst can grow as big to distort the shape of the ovary, increasing the likelihood that it will twist. The twisting can prevent blood flow to your ovary, causing it to die. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Sexy photos of Monalisa that proves Nazar star to be 'ultimate seductress'
5 times Jannat Zubair set internet on fire in ethnic outfits
Yearender 2022: From Kesariya to Thumkeshwari, most trending Bollywood songs of the year
Streaming This Week: Kantara, Khakee, Chup, binge-worthy OTT releases to watch
Inside photos of Bigg Boss 16 star Abdu Rozik's luxurious Dubai bungalow will leave you stunned
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Indian Railways cancelled around 300 trains today, know why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.