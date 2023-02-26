Oral Cancer: Are you at risk? Warning signs and symptoms of mouth cancer

Representational image

The cases are increasing due to smoking and drinking more alcohol. The stigma surrounding oral cancer has changed. This is now cancer, which can affect anyone. Mouth cancer can have a bad effect on the life of the victim. It can bring changes in the way one speaks. Can make eating and drinking difficult or spoil a person's physical appearance.

How to detect cancer?

The easiest way to identify cancer is if you ever find anything unusual in your body, do not delay at all and immediately go to the doctor and get yourself examined. Because by doing this you will be able to avoid great danger and get timely treatment.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), oral cancer occurs when tumors appear on the surface of the tongue, inside of the cheeks, lips or gums. Sometimes it can be caught in the form of a small lump. To identify mouth cancer, you have to pay attention to some symptoms that arise in your mouth, such as-

1. Painful mouth ulcers that do not heal even after several weeks

2. Persistent lump formation in the mouth or neck

3. Loose teeth or sockets that do not heal after extraction

4. Numbness of lips or tongue

5. Appearance of white spots or red spots on the surface of the mouth or tongue

6. Changes in the way you speak, such as a sudden increase in lisp

If you are feeling any of these symptoms inside your mouth, do not ignore them. Immediately go to the doctor and get checked. The problem of oral cancer usually occurs due to smoking, drinking alcohol or eating tobacco. However, many times this disease is also seen in those who stay away from these habits. Oral cancer is treated in 3 ways, first- removal of cancer cells by surgery, second- radiotherapy and third- chemotherapy.